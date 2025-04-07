Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Reports Major Financing Development at the Bullabulling Gold Project and Provides Western Australian Gold Sector Update

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSX:VOXR)(NASDAQ:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty company, is pleased to provide an update on the Bullabulling Gold Project ("Bullabulling") in Western Australia, over part of which Vox holds an uncapped A$10/ounce gold royalty. ASX listed operator, Minerals 260 Limited ("M260"), has successfully raised A$220 million to acquire Bullabulling and subsequently advance exploration and development activities.

Spencer Cole, Chief Investment Officer of Vox, commented: "Congratulations to the M260 team. It is very rare to see a A$30M market cap explorer raise A$220 million. This progress from M260 highlights the current strong demand for quality Australian gold projects. This funding for M260 marks a major step forward in unlocking one of Australia's largest undeveloped open pit gold assets. With a current Indicated resource of 1.4Moz and Inferred resource of 0.9Moz, and immediate plans for 80,000 metres of drilling, this gold project is likely to receive a final investment decision in 2026, targeting first production in 2028. The historical drilling of 530,000m across ~12,000 drill holes and pre-feasibility engineering work provides a strong foundation for Minerals 260 to build upon."

"More Gold Faster" - Western Australian Gold Sector Update1:

Riaan Esterhuizen, EVP - Australia of Vox, added: "Alongside this development at Bullabulling, in the past two weeks alone, we have noted significant progress in our Australian gold royalty assets - from Black Cat Syndicate's fully-financed A$85M acquisition of the Lakewood processing plant, to Evolution Mining's commissioning of the Mungari Expansion Project nine months ahead of schedule, potentially accelerating production at our Bulong and Castle Hill royalties. The commencement of underground stoping ore at the Plutonic East gold mine restart was a similar major royalty development catalyst announced just three weeks ago. Western Australia has had 219 Mining Proposals approved in the past 12 months, alongside 713 Exploration Licenses granted with a total of A$1,187,000,000 (nationwide) in gold exploration expenditures, highlighting the buoyant financing and development market with gold prices approaching A$5,000/oz."

Key Highlights of the Bullabulling Gold Project:

On April 3, 2025, M260 announced that it successfully raised A$220 million to fund the 100% acquisition and advancement of the Bullabulling gold project.

The current Bullabulling resource stands at 60Mt @ 1.2 g/t for 2.3Moz of gold (1.4Moz Indicated, 0.9Moz Inferred), which makes it " one of the largest undeveloped open pit gold projects in Australia ", according to M260 management.

M260 plans to commence an 80,000m drilling program immediately after closing of the transaction, with kick off studies planed in 2025, a final investment decision planed in late 2026 and targeting of first gold production in 2028 ( see Figure 1 below for further details ).

On January 14, 2025, M260 announced that it entered into a binding agreement to purchase the Bullabulling gold project from Norton Gold Fields Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (" Norton ") for A$165.5M, comprising A$156.5M cash plus A$10M shares.

The project's previous owners have historically conducted significant technical studies from 2011 - 2017, including a pre-feasibility study 2 in February 2013 which envisaged a 7.5 Mtpa Carbon In Leach (CIL) processing facility, leveraging existing power, gas, communication and water services nearby.

Vox holds an uncapped A$10/oz gold royalty (>75Koz remaining production hurdle) over 100% of the consolidated Dicksons-Bonecrusher deposit and approximately 30% - 50% of the consolidated Phoenix deposit (which includes the historical Hobbit, Titan and Phoenix Open Pit deposits).

Figure 1: Indicative Bullabulling Development Plan

Source: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/38210729-c5a.pdf

Figure 2: Bullabulling Project Map

Source: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/d7eda791-4d1.pdf

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty company with a portfolio of over 60 royalties spanning six jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 60 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Spencer Cole Kyle Floyd Chief Investment Officer Chief Executive Officer spencer@voxroyalty.com

(720) 602-4223 info@voxroyalty.com

(720) 602-4223

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

Western Australian Gold Sector Update metrics sourced from: Approved Mining Proposals (12 months to April 4, 2025) - https://minedex.dmirs.wa.gov.au/Web/home Exploration Licenses Granted (12 months to April 4, 2025) - https://www.wa.gov.au/service/natural-resources/mineral-resources/access-mineral-titles-online-mto 2024 Australian Gold Exploration Expenditure (April 1st, 2025) - https://www.ga.gov.au/scientific-topics/minerals/investing-in-australian-mineral-exploration/exploration-statistics Historical Bullabulling Studies are listed below: "Bullabulling Gold Limited (ASX: BAB) - Takeover bid by Norton Gold Fields Limited - Target's Statement" ASX announcement, Bullabulling Gold Limited, 14 May 2014 (https://hotcopper.com.au/threads/ann-bab-targets-statement14-may-14.2241894/). The report titled "Bullabulling Gold Project Independent Technical Valuation" is included in the ASX announcement and was prepared by independent technical consultant RungePincockMinarco ("RPM") with Phillip Mitchell and Steven Hinde as signatories. As at May 2014, Phillip Mitchell and Steven Hinde were employees of RPM and Members of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Phillip Mitchell and Steven Hinde have sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and types of gold deposits under consideration, and to the activity they are undertaking, to qualify them as Competent Persons (as defined in the 2012 Edition of the JORC Code) "Results of Prefeasibility Study for the Bullabulling Gold Project" ASX announcement, Bullabulling Gold Limited, 7 February 2013 (https://hotcopper.com.au/data/oldanns/2013/BAB/e42337cf-adb5-4268-8dcb-3bbe98e79925-BAB624299.pdf). Mineral resource estimation is based on information compiled by Mr. Trevor Pilcher, who as at 31 July 2014 was an employee of Bullabulling Gold Limited and a member of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Pilcher has sufficient experience relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and the activity in which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person (under 2004 Edition of the JORC Code). Minerals 260 Limited. - Minerals 260 Successfully Raises $220 million to Acquire and Advance the Bullabulling Gold Project First stoping ore from Plutonic East - Dated April 3, 2025: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/db0196e2-6b5.pdf Minerals 260 Limited. - Transformational acquisition of the 2.3Moz Bullabulling Gold Project in Western Australia, one of Australia's largest undeveloped gold projects - January 14, 2025: https://api.investi.com.au/api/announcements/mi6/d7eda791-4d1.pdf

