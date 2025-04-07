Endo, Inc.: Endo to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 7, 2025

MALVERN, Pa., April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Endo, Inc. (OTCQX: NDOI) ("Endo" or the "Company") announced today that it will report first quarter 2025 financial results on May 7, 2025, prior to market open. The Company will host a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The audio webcast may be accessed through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at investor.endo.com under Events & Presentations. To access the call through a conference line, participants may dial 800-836-8184 (U.S. and Canada toll-free) or 646-357-8785 (outside the U.S.). Participants are advised to join 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Endo

Endo is a diversified pharmaceutical company boldly transforming insights into life-enhancing therapies. Our passionate team members collaborate to develop and deliver these essential medicines. Together, we are committed to helping everyone we serve live their best life. Learn more at www.endo.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

