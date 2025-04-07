Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Bevin Wirzba, President and Chief Executive Officer, South Bow Corporation ("South Bow" or the "Company") (TSX: SOBO), along with 14 proud founders, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries (TSX) to close the market and celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX.





South Bow safely delivers 1.25 million barrels of crude oil every day through its pipeline infrastructure. Previously a part of TC Energy's liquid pipelines business, South Bow officially became a standalone company in 2024, capitalizing on the company's unrivalled market position that connects Alberta crude oil supplies to U.S. refining markets in Illinois, Oklahoma and the U.S. Gulf Coast. The company provides safe and reliable transportation to North America's highest demand markets.

