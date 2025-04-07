Capstone Copper Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) (ASX:CSC) will release its 2025 first quarter ("Q1 2025") results on Thursday, May 1, 2025 after market close. The announcement will be followed by an investor conference call the same day at 5:00pm Eastern Time 2:00pm Pacific Time (Friday, May 2, 2025, 7:00am Australian Eastern Standard Time).

Q1 2025 Results Webcast and Conference Call Details Timing: May 1, 2025, 5:00 pm ET 2:00 pm PT May 2, 2025, 7:00 am AEST Conference call webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/jGyEXLyoJAV To connect by phone:

To instantly join the conference call by phone, please use the following URL https://emportal.ink/4c5DC21 to easily register yourself and be connected into the conference call automatically.

You can also dial direct to be entered to the call by the operator:

Toronto: 1-437-900-0527

Australia: 61-280-171-385

North America toll free: 1-888-510-2154

An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 8, 2025.

Replay Dial-in Numbers Toronto: 1-289-819-1450

North America toll free: 1-888-660-6345

Code: 89798#

After the replay expiration, an audio file will be available on Capstone's website at Capstone Copper Events and Presentations. Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com.

ABOUT CAPSTONE COPPER CORP.

Capstone Copper Corp. is an Americas-focused copper mining company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. We own and operate the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, USA, the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico, the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile, and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine, located in the Atacama region, Chile. In addition, we own the fully permitted Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold project, located approximately 30 kilometres northeast of Mantoverde in the Atacama region, Chile, as well as a portfolio of exploration properties in the Americas.

Capstone Copper's strategy is to unlock transformational copper production growth while executing on cost and operational improvements through innovation, optimization and safe and responsible production throughout our portfolio of assets. We focus on profitability and disciplined capital allocation to surface stakeholder value. We are committed to creating a positive impact in the lives of our people and local communities, while delivering compelling returns to investors by responsibly producing copper to meet the world's growing needs.

Further information is available at www.capstonecopper.com

Contacts:

Daniel Sampieri, Vice President, Investor Relations

437-788-1767

dsampieri@capstonecopper.com

Michael Slifirski, Director, Investor Relations, APAC Region

61-412-251-818

mslifirski@capstonecopper.com

Claire Stirling, Manager, Investor Relations

416-831-8908

cstirling@capstonecopper.com