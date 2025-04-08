Paradigm Press Group: Declassified America: Hidden Federal Asset Set to Re-Emerge After 163 Years

Jim Rickards Reveals How a Century-Old Federal Code-and a Single Supreme Court Decision-May Trigger a New Economic Awakening

For decades, Americans were told the country was running out of resources-of time, of money, of options. But according to former CIA advisor and financial war-gamer Jim Rickards, that was never the full story.

"America is anything BUT broke," Rickards says.

In a newly surfaced interview, Rickards outlines what he describes as one of the most significant rediscoveries in American legal and economic history-an asset hidden in federal law, shielded by red tape, and overlooked by generations of political leaders.

"It's been this big secret for years," he explains. "Yet over time, the estimated size of this asset has grown and grown… to the point where its raw value sits near $150 trillion and counting."

Buried Code, Buried Wealth

At the heart of Rickards' claim is a provision in Title 30 of the U.S. Code, quietly established during the 42nd Congress-shortly after the Civil War. Initially designed to support Western expansion, it laid the groundwork for what Rickards calls a "national inheritance" that has only grown with time.

"You can go read the sections 22 to 42 to be exact… it's pretty dry stuff," he admits.

But the implications, he argues, are massive.

"$150 trillion is enough to pay off the national debt four-times over… It's enough to take a 100% stake in every company listed on the NASDAQ… and buy every private home in the United States."

The Unlock Moment

Until now, bureaucratic and environmental barriers kept this resource locked away-despite widespread domestic need. But in 2024, a Supreme Court ruling fundamentally changed how regulatory agencies can enforce laws. The decision, overturning the Chevron Doctrine, removed what Rickards calls a decades-long "stranglehold" on American productivity.

"This Single Policy Strangled American Innovation… But Now It's History!"

"Now… for the first time in half a century - we can go get [these resources]!"

The People's Resource

Unlike entitlement programs, Rickards is clear: this isn't about redistribution. It's about access.

"This 'trust fund' is not a pile of money to be equally distributed to all citizens," he says. "And it's not part of a government program or handout."

Instead, it's about reclaiming something that already belongs to the American public-land, minerals, and critical materials held in federal trust.

"This vast mineral wealth belongs to the people," Rickards adds.

"They have deprived us of OUR Birthright."

A New Economic Doctrine

What comes next, Rickards says, may echo an earlier era of American greatness-one built not on borrowing, but on productivity.

"We didn't have an income tax for much of our history. Instead, the government drew revenue from tariffs."

"It's time for the United States to return to the system that made us richer and more powerful than ever before." - President Donald J. Trump

For Rickards, this moment represents more than legal reform-it's a chance to press reset on the American model.

"We are entering a new era," he says.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a seasoned national security advisor, attorney, and economist. Over his 40-year career, he has consulted for the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury, and participated in high-level economic war games and geopolitical forecasting. Rickards is the author of several acclaimed books including Currency Wars and The Death of Money, and is widely recognized for his predictive accuracy and insider-level insight into global power shifts.

