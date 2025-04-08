Quibim, the global pioneer in imaging biomarkers for precision medicine, is pleased to announce the formation of its new Board of Directors. This strategic move aligns with Quibim's commitment to innovation and growth in the healthcare sector. It follows the recent FDA 510(k) clearance of its flagship product, QP-Prostate CAD, and the close of a $50M Series A funding round in January. Quibim's advanced imaging solutions are currently utilized across more than 180 sites worldwide.

The new Board of Directors is composed of six members:

Dr. Ángel Alberich-Bayarri, CEO Co-Founder of Quibim

Tom Tynes, Founder of T2 MedTech (Independent Director)

Pierre Socha, Partner at Amadeus Capital

Romain Lavault, General Partner at Partech

Guillem Masferrer, Partner at Asabys Partners

José Mesa, Partner at Columbus Venture Partners and Buenavista's representative on the Board

One of the new appointments to the Board of Directors is Tom Tynes, who joins as an independent director. Tom brings a wealth of experience, having led the formation, profitable growth, and success of several medical device companies over the past 30 years. During his career, Tom has played a pivotal role in developing numerous transformative innovations and technologies in diagnostic imaging and minimally invasive image-guided intervention, resulting in several patented, market-leading solutions that have driven major advances in clinical practice guidelines. While Tom was a pioneer in breast imaging and intervention most notably through the development of DynaCAD, the industry-leading computer-aided detection (CAD) system for breast MRI his expertise later expanded to other high-impact clinical areas, including lung and prostate cancer. Tom will play a significant role in advising and guiding Quibim's expansion into the US market and supporting Quibim's long-term vision and growth plans.

Tom Tynes commented on his new role: "I am thrilled to join Quibim's Board of Directors at such a pivotal time. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive Quibim's expansion into the US market and support its innovative approach to transforming patient care."

The additions of Guillem Masferrer and José Mesa to the Board represent the new investors from Quibim's recent Series A funding round of $50M which was announced in January this year. Their extensive experience and contacts in life sciences and biotech will be instrumental in driving Quibim's strategic initiatives. Pierre Socha and Romain Lavault, represent the long-standing investors and bring a wealth of expertise that will continue to guide Quibim's advancements in the healthcare space.

Dr. Ángel Alberich-Bayarri, CEO of Quibim, stated: "The formation of our new Board of Directors marks a significant milestone for Quibim. With the combined expertise of our new and existing members, we are well-positioned to accelerate our growth and continue our mission of transforming patient data into patient care. These changes are a natural progression following our Series A funding and are aligned with our strategic priorities to enhance our market presence and technological capabilities. We are confident that the new Board will drive Quibim towards achieving its mission to turn imaging into a catalyst for precision health and revolutionize diagnostics and improve patient outcomes."

About Quibim

Quibim is a company designing pioneering tools that unlock imaging data to improve patient outcomes. With offices in New York (United States), Cambridge (UK), Valencia, Madrid, and Barcelona (Spain), the company was born from the ambition of turning imaging into a catalyst for precision health. Quibim leads the forefront of imaging biomarkers research in life sciences, pioneering the development of advanced algorithms that transform imaging data into actionable predictions in oncology, immunology, and neurology. The company leverages the capabilities of MRI, CT, and PET imaging to create regulatory-cleared Medical Devices that are seamlessly integrated into the workflows of healthcare providers worldwide. More than 180 sites are using Quibim products globally.

Quibim has developed several products, including:

QP-Prostate® CAD is the company's flagship product for identifying prostate cancer. Now includes an industry-leading lesion detection capability.

the company's flagship product for identifying prostate cancer. Now includes an industry-leading lesion detection capability. QP-Brain®, which provides quantification and visualization of imaging findings. This is useful for identifying patterns of brain atrophy and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and vascular and frontotemporal dementia at earlier stages and makes reporting more effective. US, UK, and EU regulators recently launched and cleared it.

which provides quantification and visualization of imaging findings. This is useful for identifying patterns of brain atrophy and neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis, and vascular and frontotemporal dementia at earlier stages and makes reporting more effective. US, UK, and EU regulators recently launched and cleared it. QP-Insights® , an all-in-one web platform that manages, stores, and quantitatively analyzes medical images and other clinical data, recently launched and already in use by leading bio-pharmaceutical companies and European research consortiums.

, an all-in-one web platform that manages, stores, and quantitatively analyzes medical images and other clinical data, recently launched and already in use by leading bio-pharmaceutical companies and European research consortiums. QP-Liver® improves the diagnosis of diffuse liver diseases by accurately quantifying tissue fat and iron from MRI scans.

Quibim has also announced several high-profile partnerships recently, including Merck KGaA, to develop imaging biomarker models to predict responses of cancer patients to immunotherapy and inform decisions in its global drug development efforts. Additionally, Quibim partnered with Philips, a leader in the health technology industry, to launch AI-based imaging and reporting solutions for MR prostate exams.

