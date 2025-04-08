(In $000's of Canadian dollars except for shares and per share amounts)

Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2025) - Titan Logix Corp., (TSXV: TLA) ("Titan" or the "Company"), a technology company specializing in mobile liquid measurement solutions, announces its interim results for the three- and six-month periods ended February 28, 2025.

"Titan has reached another key milestone in its strategic growth plan," says Nick Forbes, CEO at Titan. "We are excited to announce the commercial launch of Titan Install and Titan Portal in the second quarter, which represents a major milestone in the company's digital strategy. We remain focused on the execution of our strategy, as we navigate the uncertainty with cross-border trade relations."

The company has made significant progress on our product R&D roadmap in the second quarter. We are on track to launch a new hardware platform by the end of the fiscal year to solve specific challenges fleet operators face in the refined petroleum market. The new hardware platform will enable our dealers and OEMs to provide a tailored offering to their customers and accelerate market penetration. CSA certification for our new hardware is expected to be completed in the next fiscal quarter, signaling a high degree of confidence for market readiness. The platform is a modified version of our proven TD-series technology and differentiates Titan from the competition in the refined petroleum market by:

Competing directly with other overfill protection solutions, an industry requirement in refined petroleum

Increasing safety, efficiencies, and confidence in the loading process with our liquid level measurement

Creating new value for fleet operators, leveraging our digital strategy and cloud-connected products

Titan achieved another key milestone in our digital strategy with the commercial launch of Titan Install and Titan Portal in the second quarter. The company has rebranded TDS (Titan Data Services) to Titan Portal as part of the launch. This new offering will ultimately replace our legacy installation software, SensorLink, and simplifies the installation process for all Titan products. Titan Install is an app-based tool used by installers to configure and troubleshoot hardware on the shop floor or in the field. Titan Portal is a web-based tool that tracks, stores, and manages all the field activities performed on Titan Install and T-Connect. We have successfully onboarded 18 of our dealers, OEMs, and service providers in the second quarter. We can confidently say that the launch of Titan Install and Titan Portal has been a success.

Our investment strategy is to commit the necessary resources to penetrate new mobile liquid market segments, and the development of value-added products and software solutions to these market segments. The Company invests its non-operating cash reserves in conservative interest-bearing accounts and marketable securities. Acquisition opportunities are considered where it complements our growth strategy or enables the monetization of our connected strategy.

YTD & Q2 FISCAL 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Revenues for the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased by $391 or 12% to $3,656 compared to $3,265 for the same period in fiscal 2024. However, revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased by $255 or 15% to $1,496 compared to $1,751 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024, as the uncertainty and threat of tariffs on sales to the Company's US market had a negative impact on the current quarter.

Gross Profit through the first six months of fiscal 2025 increased by $325 to $1,927 or 53% of revenues compared to $1,603 or 49% of revenues in the comparative period. The increase in gross profit resulted from an increase in volume, lower key manufacturing input costs and stronger US dollar when compared to the same period in fiscal 2024. Gross Profit decreased by $98 to $724 or 48% of revenue in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared to $823 or 47% of revenue in the same quarter of fiscal 2024 due mainly to reduced revenue volume.

The performance of the CORE business, measured by Operating EBITDA(1), has increased by 84% through the first six months of the fiscal 2025 to $885, compared to $481 through same period in fiscal 2024. Operating EBITDA(1) declined by $54 or 20% in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 however, with reported of $221 compared to $275 in the same period of fiscal 2024.

Product research and development expenses increased by $118 to $632 in the current fiscal 2025 year compared to $513 in the same period of fiscal 2024, with the second quarter product research and development expenses increasing by $51 to $298 in the current fiscal quarter compared to $247 in the same quarter of fiscal 2024. The expenses incurred support the Company's diversification and growth into new markets.

The Company's net income has improved by $356 to $196 in the current fiscal year compared to a net loss of $160 in the same period of fiscal 2024. Net income in the second quarter decreased by decreased by $295 to a net loss of $51 compared to net income of $244 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024.

Financial Highlights Summary



Three months ended Six months ended 2025 2024 2025 2024 $ $ $ $ Revenue 1,496 1,751 3,656 3,265 Cost of sales (772) (928) (1,729) (1,662) Gross profit 724 823 1,927 1,603 Gross margin (%) 48% 47% 53% 49% Operating EBITDA (1) 221 275 885 481 Product research and development expenses (1) (298) (247) (632) (513) EBITDA (1) (77) 28 254 (32) Net earnings (loss) (51) 244 196 (160) EPS - Basic and Diluted (0.00) 0.01 0.01 (0.01)

Financial Position As at February 28, 2025

As at August 31, 2024

Working capital $ 16,131

$ 14,139

Total assets $ 19,066

$ 19,022

Long-term liabilities $ 530

$ 600

Total equity $ 17,787

$ 17,502

(1)See Non-IFRS measures below.



The Company's unaudited, condensed, consolidated interim financial statements and the management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which includes the Company's Business Outlook, for the three- and six-month periods ended February 28, 2025, are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website, www.titanlogix.com.

NON-IFRS MEASURES

The Company uses certain measures in this MD&A that do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) and thus are prohibited from being disclosed in the consolidated financial statements. These measures, which are derived from information reported in the Company's consolidated financial statements, may not be consistent with similar measures presented and disclosed by other reporting issuers. However, management believes that this information provides increased insight into the Company's strategic plan to address the broader mobile liquid markets. Readers are cautioned that these Non-IFRS measures should not be construed as alternatives to other measures of financial performance calculated in accordance with IFRS.

The table below provides a reconciliation of the Company's EBITDA and Operating EBITDA to the Operating income (loss) before other items per the interim consolidated financial statements for the periods presented:

Fiscal Period Ended Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Operating loss before other items (255) (89) (28) (247) Add: Depreciation and amortization 96 97 193 184 Add: Non-cash stock-based compensation 82 20 89 31 EBITDA (77) 28 254 (32) Add: Product research and development expenses (1) 298 247 632 513 Operating EBITDA 221 275 885 481

The table below, removes the recurring engineering expenses from the total to isolate the product research and development expenses excluded in Management's calculation of Operating EBITDA:

Fiscal Period Ended Q2 2025 Q2 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Engineering, product research and development expenses (331) (302) (692) (616) Less: Recurring engineering expenses 33 54 61 103 Product research and development expenses (298) (247) (632) (513)

A detailed definition of these Non-IFRS measures can be reviewed in the Company's MD&A

About Titan Logix Corp.:

For over 25 years, Titan Logix Corp. has designed and manufactured mobile liquid measurement solutions to help businesses reduce risk and maximize efficiencies in bulk liquids transportation. Titan's TD Series of tank level monitors are a market leader in mobile fluid measurement, and are known for their high level of accuracy, rugged design, and solid-state reliability. Our solutions are designed for hazardous and non-hazardous applications, and we serve customers in a wide range of applications including petroleum, environmental solutions, chemical, and agriculture.

Founded in 1979, Titan Logix Corp. is a public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and its shares trade under the symbol TLA.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information in this press release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information are assumptions regarding our future operational results. These assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned that the actual performance of the company is subject to many risks and uncertainties and could differ materially from what is expected as set out above. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties you should refer to our Management Discussion and Analysis in respect of the year ended August 31, 2024, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. In addition, the occurrence of pandemics, such as the outbreak of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in any of the areas in which the Company, its customers or its suppliers operate could cause interruptions in the Company's operations. In addition, pandemics, natural disasters, or other unanticipated events could negatively impact the demand for, and price of, oil and natural gas which in turn could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is based on our current estimates, expectations, and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any time, whether a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law

Contact Information:

