Patterson-UTI Energy Announces First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will host a conference call on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Participants can access the call by dialing (800) 715-9871 in North America or (646) 307-1963 if International and referencing Conference ID 2545909. The call will also be webcast and can be accessed through a link in the Investors section of the Company's website at investor.patenergy.com. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Patterson-UTI

Patterson-UTI is a leading provider of drilling and completion services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and other select countries, including contract drilling services, integrated well completion services and directional drilling services in the United States, and specialized bit solutions in the United States, Middle East and many other regions around the world. For more information, visit www.patenergy.com.

Contact:

Michael Sabella

Vice President, Investor Relations

(281) 885-7589

SOURCE: Patterson-UTI Energy

