Asuene Inc.: Asuene Establishes Asuene Europe Limited in London, UK

TOKYO, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Asuene Inc. has established Asuene Europe Limited, in London, marking its full-scale entry into the European market. This becomes Asuene's fifth global hub, following ASUENE APAC in Singapore, ASUENE USA, ASUENE THAILAND, and the Global Development Center in the Philippines-further strengthening its ability to support customers worldwide.

Europe is the world's largest sustainability market and a leader in environmental regulations. With the launch of Asuene Europe, Asuene aims to enhance its regulatory readiness, support European businesses in their decarbonization efforts, and expand its service offerings. Additionally, by leveraging its presence in the region, Asuene will pursue M&A opportunities and drive new business growth.

Background of Launching Asuene Europe

Asuene is a climate tech company driving global efforts toward net-zero emissions. We have provided one-stop sustainability solutions, including "ASUENE", a cloud-based platform for CO2 emissions measurement, reduction, and reporting, and "ASUENE ESG", an ESG evaluation service. These solutions together have been adopted by over 25,000 companies, making Asuene the market leader in Japan and Asia-Pacific region. Now, to accelerate our global expansion, we have established Asuene Europe.

Europe is the world's largest sustainability market, characterized by a vast number of companies and a significant market size dedicated to environmental compliance. In the UK, SECR (Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting) is already in place, and the upcoming UK-SRS (Sustainability Reporting Standards), aligned with ISSB guidelines, is expected to become mandatory. Across Europe, CSRD (Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive) and CSDDD (Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive) impose stringent regulatory requirements, driving a growing demand for decarbonization strategies.

In this evolving landscape, Asuene sees significant opportunities for expansion and impact in the European market. The new European headquarters marks a critical step in our global strategy, reinforcing our commitment to becoming a leading company in the decarbonization and ESG space.

Asuene Europe Limited

Services: Carbon accounting platform, Consulting services for decarbonization initiatives and disclosures

Website: https://asuene.com/uk/

Comment from Kohei Nishiwada, Founder & CEO of Asuene Inc.

"Europe is the world's largest sustainability market and the birthplace of decarbonization regulations. With the establishment of Asuene Europe, we are further strengthening our ability to lead global regulatory compliance in this space. We will also accelerate the globalization of our company to provide comprehensive support and consulting services for our customers' overseas operations across Asia, North America, and Europe."

Asuene Inc.

Website: https://corp.asuene.com/en

