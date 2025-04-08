Leapmotor Selects QNX to Power New Electric SUV, the B10

Leading Chinese Automaker's First Global SUV Debuts with QNX Tech

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB), today announced that innovative Chinese electric vehicle company, Leapmotor, has selected QNX® technology to serve as the foundational software platform for its new first generation, mid-size electric SUV, the B10.

The sleek and innovative B10 SUV, the first of many forthcoming models in Leapmotor's new B-series specifically designed for global markets, has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm, securing over 15,000 orders within the first hour and 31,688 orders within 48 hours of the China-only presale launch held earlier this month.

Built on Leapmotor's in-house developed LEAP3.5 architecture, the B10 integrates advanced software and hardware in intelligent electric vehicles and contains a diverse suite of QNX® technology including the QNX® Neutrino® Realtime Operating System (RTOS), QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP 7.1), QNX® Hypervisor and QNX® OS for Safety certified to TUV Rhein ISO26262 ASIL D, underpinning the vehicle's cutting-edge, intelligent digital cockpit and L2+ autonomous driving domain controllers.

"From Beijing to Berlin and everywhere in between, today's tech-savvy consumers demand vehicles with advanced technology that also enable safety, reliability, and seamless connectivity," said Dhiraj Handa, SVP & GM, Asia Pacific region at QNX. "Leapmotor's B10 SUV, powered by QNX, meets these demands, while exemplifying our two companies ongoing efforts to collectively drive new areas of automotive innovation."

Powered by the reliable QNX Neutrino RTOS and QNX Hypervisor, the B10 combines design flexibility and scalability. The QNX Hypervisor allows for multiple systems with mixed criticality and different operating system environments to be consolidated onto a single hardware platform, helping to reduce both the initial development and long-term costs of ownership while enabling industry-leading safety and security.

The launch of the B10 represents an important milestone in the two companies ongoing technology collaboration which first commenced in 2021 when QNX was selected to power Leapmotor's third generation mid-size electric crossover SUV, the Leapmotor C11. Looking ahead, Leapmotor is preparing to launch additional models from the B-series in 2025, underscoring its commitment to expanding its portfolio and providing accessible electric vehicles across the globe.

"Our initial collaboration with QNX on the Leapmotor C11 was seamless, making it an easy decision to collaborate with them again for the B10," said Zhou Hong Tao, Senior Vice President of Leapmotor. "Trust is paramount when it comes to technology, and QNX's foundational software enables our vehicles to meet the highest standards of safety and performance, something which is critical as we accelerate efforts to provide accessible, high-tech electric vehicles across Europe and beyond."

QNX is trusted as the foundation for a software-driven future by most leading OEMs and Tier 1s worldwide, including BMW, Bosch, Continental, Dongfeng Motor, Geely, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo, and more. Its foundational software supports future-proof engineering design, from digital cockpits and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to infotainment systems and domain controllers, enabling automakers to bring innovation to market faster and at lower cost.

For more information on how QNX can help with building the safe and secure vehicles of tomorrow, please visit: https://blackberry.qnx.com/zh

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts.QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About LEAPMOTOR

Created in 2015, Leapmotor is a technology-driven intelligent electric vehicle company. Jiangming Zhu, the founder of Leapmotor, was an electronic engineer and had over 30 years of technical experience. Leapmotor is based in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province in China. As a technology-based company, Leapmotor insists on designing and producing all of the core systems and components for its vehicles in-house, including EIC system and intelligent system. Leapmotor's proportion of self-development accounts for 60% of the vehicle cost, and has launched the industry's first 8-in-1 electric drive system, the industry's first mass-produced CTC (Cell-To-Chassis) technology, and the industry's first "four domain integration" centralized integrated electronic and electrical architecture, and other leading intelligent electric technologies. Leapmotor adheres to the value of seeing users as the center, and the products on sale include C16, C10, C11, C01, T03, also providing pure electric + range-extended dual-power options. Currently, the monthly sales volume of Leapmotor reached over 40,000 units, ranking at the top of China's new energy vehicle brands. In October 2023, Stellantis Group became a strategic shareholder of Leapmotor; in early May 2024, the two parties formally established the Leapmotor International joint venture to explore the international market. By the end of 2024, Leapmotor International's global sales channels reached 400, of which the European channels account more than 350.

