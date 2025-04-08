

(8 April 2025, Hong Kong) Novautek Technologies Group Limited ("Novautek", stock code: 519.HK) proudly announces the official unveiling of its AI robot, S2 ("Novautek AI Robot"), at a ceremony held on a Hong Kong campus on 3 April 2025. This event marks a significant advancement in Novautek's application of intelligent education scenarios.

The unveiling ceremony was presided over by the Under Secretary for Education, with over a hundred representatives from the education sector in attendance. Throughout the event, the Novautek AI Robot utilized its diverse AI interaction system featuring core functions such as intelligent Q&A and precise navigation, served as the receptionist throughout the ceremony and engaged in various interactions with guests. The Novautek AI Robot leads the Under Secretary for Education and the guests into the ceremony. The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region places a high priority on the development of intelligent education and has included artificial intelligence education as a key initiative in the "Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Development Blueprint". According to the 2025-26 Budget announcement, the government will allocate an additional HKD 800 million over the next three years (2025-2028) to promote the procurement of intelligent teaching equipment, teacher training, and data infrastructure upgrades. With the continuous support of government policies and an increase in resource investment, alongside the innovative capabilities of local technology companies, Hong Kong is poised to emerge as a hub for intelligent education in the Asia-Pacific region within the next five years, further solidifying its position as an International Innovation and Technology Centre. The Novautek AI Robot also aspires to advance the development of intelligent education in Hong Kong through collaboration with the government in the educational sector. - END - About Novautek Technologies Group Limited The principal businesses of Novautek Technologies Group Limited include autonomous driving, property development, property investment, and investment holding. The Group successfully established Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited in 2023 and set up an autonomous driving business in 2024, focusing on developing products and services related to autonomous driving technology for specific scenarios such as cleaning, security, warehousing, logistics and transportation. Based in Hong Kong, the Group not only serves the local market but also promotes its high-tech products to the world. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Novautek Technologies Group Limited. DLK Advisory ???? pr@dlkadvisory.com Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 08/04/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

