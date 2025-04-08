ASMALLWORLD AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

ASMALLWORLD Honoured With Regional Virtuoso Award For Top Producing Cruise Member In Continental Europe



08.04.2025 / 06:30 CET/CEST





ASMALLWORLD Honoured With Regional Virtuoso Award For Top Producing Cruise Member In Continental Europe Zurich, 08.04.2025 - Virtuoso, the leading global network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, presented its first annual regional Virtuoso Awards at its Continental Europe Forum, which took place 19-21 March at Mandarin Oriental Palace, Luzern. ASMALLWORLD was among the network's most esteemed travel agency members in Continental Europe and global preferred partners honoured with a regional award. These recognitions were given to those who set the standard in their given category based on sales performance or engagement within the network. ASMALLWORLD received the award for Top Producer in Cruise, which honours a Virtuoso member and partner with the highest overall network sales in a respective category. "To have launched our travel business in 2020 and achieved this level of recognition in such a short period is a remarkable accomplishment," said Zain Richardson, CEO of ASMALLWORLD. "This milestone reflects the dedication, expertise and passion of our entire team, and I would like to extend my sincere thanks to our incredible team who made this possible. I'd also like to acknowledge in particular Grant Holmes, our Global Commercial Director of Travel, whose commitment and leadership have been central to this achievement. As we look to the future, we are focused on accelerating the growth of our travel business, strengthening our partnerships, and continuing to enhance the value we provide to our clients and members. This recognition reaffirms the strength of our offering and the exciting potential that lies ahead." Awards were announced at an elegant gala on the evening of 20 March. The annual Forum brought together over 90 attendees, including owners and managers from Virtuoso's travel agency members in Continental Europe and preferred partners from around the world. Virtuoso wishes to congratulate ASMALLWORLD and thank them for their invaluable contribution to the success of the Virtuoso network. For more details on Virtuoso's network of the world's best travel agencies, advisors and preferred partners, please visit www.virtuoso.com .

About Virtuoso Virtuoso is the leading global travel agency network specialising in luxury and experiential travel. This by-invitation-only organisation comprises over 1,200 travel agency locations with more than 20,000 travel advisors in 58 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East. Drawing upon its preferred relationships with 2,300 of the world's best hotels and resorts, cruise lines, airlines, tour companies and premier destinations, the network provides its upscale clientele with exclusive amenities, rare experiences and privileged access. Normalised annual sales of (U.S.) $35 billion make Virtuoso a powerhouse in the luxury travel industry. For more information, visit www.virtuoso.com . Misty Belles, Virtuoso - Vice President, Global Public Relations +1.202.553.8817 / mbelles@virtuoso.com The ASMALLWORLD Group: Centred around the ASMALLWORLD social network, the company operates a luxury travel ecosystem that serves discerning travellers and industry partners. At its core, the ASMALLWORLD social network is the trusted community for modern luxury travellers, offering a platform to connect, share experiences and enjoy a wealth of travel privileges. ASMALLWORLD members can engage through its app and website, receive travel inspiration, and meet in person at over 800 global ASMALLWORLD events every year, ranging from casual get-togethers, access to exclusive launches, galas, major global sporting events, and larger flagship weekend experiences hosted in iconic destinations such as Saint-Tropez and St. Moritz. Beyond the social network, the ASMALLWORLD Group extends into bespoke travel planning, luxury hospitality, and strategic B2B collaborations. Through its diverse portfolio, the Group fosters a like-minded global community, curated opportunities, and tailored solutions, shaping the evolution of luxury travel. Other businesses in the ASMALLWORLD travel ecosystem include: ASMALLWORLD Collection, a high-end online hotel booking engine focused on the world's most admired hotels, offering the unique "ASMALLWORLD VIP Rate," which allows customers to enjoy exclusive travel benefits at no extra cost. ASMALLWORLD Bespoke Travel, a high-end travel agency offering personalised travel curation services. ASMALLWORLD DISCOVERY, part of Global Hotel Alliance alongside 45 leading hotel brands, services independent hotels in providing access to the GHA DISCOVERY loyalty network ASMALLWORLD Hospitality, a hospitality and management consultancy that supports owners and developers of hospitality assets throughout the different lifecycle stages of their assets, including acquisition, development, operations and exit. First Class & More, a subscription-based smart luxury travel service that allows members to enjoy luxury travel at insider prices. The World's Finest Clubs, the world's leading nightlife concierge offers its members VIP access to the most exclusive nightlife venues around the world. Jetbeds, a premier booking platform specialising in affordable Business and First-Class flights, offering exclusive deals, expert advice and personalised service. For more information, please visit: www.asmallworldag.com www.asmallworld.com www.asmallworldcollection.com www.asmallworldbespoke.com www.asmallworlddiscovery.com www.asmallworldhospitality.com www.first-class-and-more.de www.first-class-and-more.com www.finestclubs.com www.jetbeds.com Contact: ASMALLWORLD AG

info@asmallworldag.com Disclaimer The statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Such can be identified, for example, by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "target," "seek," or "aim," or the negative of these words or comparable expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Issuer or its industry to be materially different from any future results, level of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The issuer undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



