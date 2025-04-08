Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Atua AI (TUA), the decentralized AI productivity platform, has further strengthened its Bitcoin-powered infrastructure to enable secure and scalable deployment of AI applications across Web3 ecosystems. The upgrade utilizes Bitcoin's proven security architecture to anchor key AI operations and data verification processes, ensuring reliability, transparency, and long-term integrity.

AI-driven productivity built for the decentralized world

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8833/247726_232356daf4809972_001full.jpg

This development empowers Atua AI to embed trust directly into its AI workflows by using Bitcoin's immutable ledger for checkpoint anchoring, proof-of-processing, and system verification. As AI tools become integral to high-stakes use cases in finance, governance, and content generation, Bitcoin integration ensures these systems remain tamper-proof, independently verifiable, and auditable at scale.

By anchoring elements from its core modules-Chat, Writer, and Classifier-onto the Bitcoin network, Atua AI delivers a resilient and verifiable infrastructure that supports long-running automation, smart content delivery, and secure data handling. The integration also enhances TUA token utility, giving users access to advanced AI features underpinned by a global, decentralized trust layer.

Atua AI's expansion of Bitcoin-powered frameworks marks another step in its mission to build intelligent, secure, and interoperable AI solutions for Web3 users and enterprises. As demand for responsible and reliable decentralized AI grows, Atua AI continues to lead by combining cutting-edge innovation with time-tested blockchain foundations.

About Atua AI

Atua AI offers AI-powered productivity and creativity tools in the Web3 space. Its features include Chat, Writer, Imagine, Voiceover, and Classifier-all designed to empower users with intelligent, decentralized solutions for content creation, coding, analysis, and more.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247726

SOURCE: Kaj Labs