Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Colle AI (COLLE), a multichain AI-powered NFT platform, has expanded its integration with the XRP cryptocurrency, further improving cross-chain NFT operability and settlement speed. The platform's latest advancements unlock faster transactions, reduced friction in NFT deployment, and broader liquidity access on the XRP Ledger.

The expanded XRP support includes improved routing algorithms, optimized gas estimation, and updated compatibility with Colle AI's AI-enhanced smart contract engine. Users can now create and transfer NFTs on the XRP Ledger more efficiently, while benefiting from real-time AI support that automates metadata handling and contract logic.

This integration supports Colle AI's broader infrastructure goals: to simplify multichain creation through intelligent tools and ensure assets move freely and securely across ecosystems. With XRP joining Ethereum, BNB Chain, Solana, and Bitcoin under Colle AI's engine, the platform offers creators a fully connected NFT environment with cross-network consistency.

By reinforcing its XRP infrastructure, Colle AI continues to position itself as a leader in multichain automation, where AI meets interoperability to deliver advanced NFT creation capabilities for Web3 users.

Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

