BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today its participation in the 35th Congress of the European Society of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ESCMID Global 2025, April 11-15, 2025) where it will present the latest clinical and preclinical data on BV100 and BV500. The conference will feature an oral presentation of the BV100 Phase 2 data in patients with ventilator associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP) suspected or confirmed to be due to carbapenem resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB).
Dr. Glenn Dale, Chief Development Officer of BioVersys: "We are delighted to be offered the opportunity to present eight sets of preclinical and clinical data on BV100 and BV500 at this prestigious conference. Over the last few years, we have generated a tremendous amount of robust preclinical data which formed the basis on which we initiated the Phase 2 trial with BV100. This trial recently reported strong survival benefit. We are convinced that BV100 has the potential to become a game changer in the way patients with CRAB infections are treated."
