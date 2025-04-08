Laetitia Pictet appointed Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer of dsm-firmenich

Press Release

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, is pleased to announce the appointment of Laetitia Pictet as Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer (CLRCO), effective May 1, 2025. She succeeds Jane Sinclair, who is retiring after a distinguished career.

Laetitia Pictet brings over 25 years of senior legal expertise across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. She currently serves as SVP Corporate Secretary and Enterprise Risk Management and has been an invaluable senior member in the company's legal team since joining in 2015. In her new role as CLRCO, Laetitia will join the company's Executive Committee, reporting directly to CEO Dimitri de Vreeze.

Jane Sinclair retires as dsm-firmenich's Chief Legal, Risk, Regulatory and Compliance Officer on April 30, 2025, after nearly a decade in the role and a legal career spanning more than three decades. Her extensive experience includes senior advisory roles in corporate law, general counsel, company secretary, corporate governance, capital markets, M&A, and corporate litigation. Jane will stay on as advisor to the CEO through the end of 2026.

Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome Laetitia to our Executive Committee as Chief Legal, Risk and Compliance Officer. Her exceptional skills and dedication are a tremendous asset to our company. Laetitia's deep legal expertise and unwavering commitment to excellence are consistently driving impactful results, fostering a culture of integrity and compliance. I am also deeply grateful for Jane's leadership and outstanding legal counsel during a period of significant transformation at dsm-firmenich. Her astute guidance and significant contributions have been invaluable in establishing dsm-firmenich. We will miss her warm personality and great spirit, and we wish her all the best in her well-deserved retirement."

Laetitia, a Swiss national, began her legal career in the pharmaceutical industry. She joined Firmenich as VP Senior Legal Counsel in 2015 and was swiftly promoted to SVP Head of Commercial Legal in 2018. In 2021, she took on the additional role of Secretary of the Board. Following the completion of the merger in 2023, Laetitia assumed the responsibilities of Corporate Secretary for dsm-firmenich, alongside Risk Management.

