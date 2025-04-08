The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.04.2025
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.04.2025
Aktien
1 CA8829282034 TGX Energy & Resources Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/ETP
1 USU4335PAB59 Holcim Finance US LLC
2 USU4335PAA76 Holcim Finance US LLC
3 USU4335PAC33 Holcim Finance US LLC
4 DE000DW6AHF9 DZ BANK AG
5 USU4335PAD16 Holcim Finance US LLC
6 DE000A4DFS26 Vonovia SE
7 US43475RAD89 Holcim Finance US LLC
8 LU1617164998 Amundi EUR Short Term High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF
9 LU2991918421 Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
10 IE000I7E6HL0 Future of European Defence UCITS ETF
11 XS2872232850 WisdomTree STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence 3x Daily Leveraged
