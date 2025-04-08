The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 08.04.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 08.04.2025Aktien1 CA8829282034 TGX Energy & Resources Inc.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 USU4335PAB59 Holcim Finance US LLC2 USU4335PAA76 Holcim Finance US LLC3 USU4335PAC33 Holcim Finance US LLC4 DE000DW6AHF9 DZ BANK AG5 USU4335PAD16 Holcim Finance US LLC6 DE000A4DFS26 Vonovia SE7 US43475RAD89 Holcim Finance US LLC8 LU1617164998 Amundi EUR Short Term High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF9 LU2991918421 Amundi S&P 500 Equal Weight UCITS ETF10 IE000I7E6HL0 Future of European Defence UCITS ETF11 XS2872232850 WisdomTree STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence 3x Daily Leveraged