The South Korean heating specialist said its new heat pump system can achieve a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 4. 79 and flow temperatures of up to 75 C. South Korea-based heating solutions provider Navien has released a new air-source heat pump for residential applications. "The new Navien PEM750 is packed with smart tech that drives down environmental impact while driving up heat and comfort," the manufacturer said in a statement. "It's also packed with features that make it simpler than ever to install and integrate, control and operate - from our wiring center that makes fitting ...

