Bona, a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, has published its 2024 Sustainability Report. The report underscores Bona's resilience in navigating a year of global challenges while advancing key sustainability initiatives.

"Throughout 2024 Bona remained steadfast and resilient. Our commitment to sustainability has been a core driver of our innovation, helping us progress toward our environmental, social, and governance goals," said Kerstin Lindell, interim CEO and Chair of the Board, Bona. "We are proud to share the progress we've made in reducing our environmental impact, improving working conditions, and fostering greater transparency across our operations."

Key Highlights from the 2024 Sustainability Report

41% Reduction in Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Emissions: Bona achieved a significant reduction in GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) compared to 2023, driven by renewable energy certificates in North America and ongoing energy efficiency initiatives.

Bona achieved a significant reduction in GHG emissions (Scope 1 and 2) compared to 2023, driven by renewable energy certificates in North America and ongoing energy efficiency initiatives. Launch of Bona Mega EVO: This innovative wood floor finish with advanced self-crosslinking technology sets a new standard in sustainability, containing less than 3% volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

This innovative wood floor finish with advanced self-crosslinking technology sets a new standard in sustainability, containing less than 3% volatile organic compounds (VOCs). Award-Winning Commitment to Safety: For the fourth consecutive year, Bona received the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award, recognizing its efforts to produce safer, high-performance chemical products.

For the fourth consecutive year, Bona received the U.S. EPA Safer Choice Partner of the Year award, recognizing its efforts to produce safer, high-performance chemical products. Global Expansion: Bona reinforced its international presence by acquiring Ezi Floor Products (EFP), a long-term distribution partner in Australia, to strengthen its operations in the APAC region.

Bona's 2024 efforts were guided by a commitment to align its practices with evolving global regulations, including steps to comply with the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD). Initiatives also included developing global green claims guidelines to ensure transparency and credibility in sustainability communications.

Björn Johansson, Bona's Global Sustainability Director, reflected on the company's progress, stating, "Sustainability remains at the heart of Bona's strategy. From reducing greenhouse gas emissions to continuously working to improve our offerings to benefit customers, all with an aim to reduce our environmental impact in mind."

With a vision to lead the sustainability transformation of the flooring industry and achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, Bona continues to embed sustainability at every level of its operations. Lindell added, "At Bona, sustainability is not just a goal but an opportunity to innovate and grow responsibly in a challenging global market."

The Bona Sustainability Report 2024 is available for download here.

About Bona

Bona is a global, family-owned company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona pioneered the industry by offering waterborne hardwood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona prioritizes the environmental impact of its product and innovates high quality systems for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, resilient, rubber and laminate. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally across 90 countries through 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 4 production sites and over 700 employees. For more information visit www.bona.com.

