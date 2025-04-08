China Daily: Spanish Ambassador to present diverse Spain image

BEIJING, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily: Marta Betanzos Roig, Spain's first female ambassador to China in 50 years, said in a recent interview that she is working hard to learn Chinese. She is committed to engaging in meaningful exchanges with the Chinese people and showcasing Spain's diverse national image.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Spain Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and Betanzos hopes to use this opportunity to deepen bilateral cooperation.

Betanzos arrived in China last spring. Though she admits often feeling frustrated while learning Chinese, she persists, comparing the process to "building Legos". Her goal is to talk naturally with locals-whether chatting with passersby or discussing Spain's culture. A decade ago, she served as a counselor minister in China, an experience that fueled her passion for the language and culture.

At diplomatic events in China, Betanzos stands out in the predominantly male crowd. She believes that for women, the pursuit is not power but freedom-" freedom to choose, freedom to think on your own, freedom to choose whatever you want to do."

Amid a complex international landscape, Betanzos acknowledges this is now a moment of uncertainty. However, she sees the 20th anniversary of the China-Spain partnership as a chance for reflection-a time to assess the current situation, define future directions, and provide clearer answers to pressing concerns.

Betanzos is determined to reshape how Spain is perceived in China. Beyond football, ham, wine, and olive oil, she emphasizes Spain's advancements in high-tech industries and sophisticated machinery.

"We are also a country that is very much invested in high technology, also in machinery that is highly elaborate and sophisticated. And we provide also China and Chinese industries with these items." she said.

