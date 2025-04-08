Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Global Tactical Metals Corp. (CSE: MONI) ("Global Tactical Metals Corp." or the "Company") is excited to announce the successful staking of the Green Mine, a historically significant antimony deposit located in the Wildhorse Mining District of the Humboldt Range, Pershing County, Nevada, U.S.A. This strategic staking aligns with our commitment to securing and developing critical mineral resources essential for modern industries.

Discovered during World War I, the Green Mine has a well-documented history of antimony production, with operations recorded during three distinct periods: 1936-1937, 1952-1954, and 1962-1967. Historical data confirms that the site produced 46 tons of antimony, with documented mineralization occurring along fault zones within altered gabbro, limestone and shale. Notably, historical sampling results from the Green Mine have demonstrated impressive grades, including:

Antimony (Sb): 1.20% to 32.95%

Lead (Pb): 0.6% to 3.9%

Silver (Ag): 0.70 oz/ton to 16.20 oz/ton

Gold (Au): 0.01 oz/ton to 0.07 oz/ton

Key minerals identified on the property include pyrite, arsenopyrite, jamesonite (Pb4FeSb6S14) and secondary bindheimite (Pb2Sb2O6(O,OH), and possibly boulangerite (Pb5Sb4S11) , further underscoring the site's mineral potential (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology online database; USGS Bulletin 2218).

High-grade antimony oxide ore has been identified in multiple locations across existing mine workings and surface outcrops, further validating historical reports of mineralization. To quantify the extent and grade of these occurrences, our team has collected a series of representative samples, which are currently being prepared for laboratory analysis. These assays will provide critical data on Sb content, associated metals, and ore characteristics, guiding our next phase of exploration and development.

Figure 1: Antimony Oxide Showings

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9172/247704_8c744cf3444a1ab0_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Exploration Team On Site

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9172/247704_8c744cf3444a1ab0_002full.jpg

To build upon the mine's proven history, Global Tactical Metals has launched an extensive on-site verification program, incorporating geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and geophysical surveys. These initiatives will refine our understanding of the deposit and guide future exploration and development efforts.

In addition to laboratory testing, we will be conducting structural mapping and geochemical surveys to delineate the continuity of high-grade zones and assess their economic potential. These efforts will inform future drilling programs aimed at defining resource tonnage and optimizing potential extraction methods.

In line with our modern exploration approach, the company may deploy cutting-edge technologies, including drone-based LiDAR scanning and hyperspectral imaging, to identify potential extensions of known mineralization and optimize future drilling targets. Our objective is to unlock the full potential of the Green Mine and contribute to the secure, domestic supply of antimony-a critical mineral with applications in flame retardants, batteries, and military-grade alloys.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical disclosure for Global Tactical Metals Corp. included in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mark Smyk P.Geo. Mr. Smyk is a Technical Advisor to the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Global Tactical Metals Corp.

Global Tactical Metals Corp. is focused on acquiring, exploring, and advancing mineral properties that address critical resource needs in North America. The company holds a 100% interest in the St. Anthony Property, a highly prospective mineral asset in Newfoundland, Canada, positioned in a region known for its rich mineral potential.

The company has also significantly expanded its exploration portfolio with a substantial land package staked in Darling Township, southeastern Ontario-approximately 300 km east-northeast of Toronto. This property, now exceeding 1,400 hectares, targets critical mineral exploration with a primary focus on antimony, a vital element for renewable energy, defense, and electronics industries.

In addition, Global Tactical Metals Corp. has extended its strategic footprint into the United States by staking the Green Mine, a past-producing antimony deposit in Nevada, further strengthening its commitment to securing critical mineral resources.

