"It's a changed world in the renewables space," said Stefan Reisinger, partner at Norton Rose Fulbright. From pv magazine USA U. S. industries are broadly grappling with the new foreign trade policy environment onset by President Donald Trump's "reciprocal tariffs" that apply to most goods from most countries. The tariffs vary by country of origin, generally range from 10% to 50%, and exceptions are placed on specific goods and materials. Trump's reciprocal tariffs are expected to raise energy costs broadly across technology types and solar is no exception. The solar industry is quite familiar ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...