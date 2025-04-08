EQT Ventures and Forgepoint Capital International back agentic AI technology that dramatically enhances security analysts' productivity

Qevlar AI, the pioneering force behind a new class of autonomous security operations centres (SOCs), today announces it has secured an additional $10 million in funding, bringing total investor commitments to $14 million. Funding will be used to accelerate the company's mission to advance the productivity of SOC teams by empowering them to effectively prioritise and respond to increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

The latest round was led by EQT Ventures and Forgepoint Capital International and includes strategic participation from tech luminaries Olivier Pomel (CEO, Datadog), Florian Douetteau (CEO, Dataiku), and Mehdi Ghissassi (ex-Director of Product, Google DeepMind)-a powerful endorsement of Qevlar AI's revolutionary approach to security operations. As part of this funding round, Forgepoint Capital International Managing Director Damien Henault will join the company's Board of Directors.

From Human Limits to Machine Precision

Cyber-attacks continue to increase in severity, frequency, and sophistication; one study named cyber incidents as the top global risk for 2025,¹ while the growing use of AI and generative AI creates new threat vectors. Security efforts are undermined by this rising complexity and an ongoing cyber talent shortage; other research revealed that two-thirds of organisations reported moderate-to-critical skills gaps, with just 14% of respondents confident they have the people and skills needed.²

A third study found that security analysts are unable to deal with 67% of the daily alerts they receive, with 83% of these alerts being false positives.³ At a time when many enterprises rely heavily on manual investigation methods, it is unsurprising that security teams are overwhelmed by this workload.

Qevlar AI aims to solve this critical issue. Since its launch in 2023, the company has already achieved transformative results for enterprise customers across multiple industries and managed security service providers (MSSPs). Organisations implementing Qevlar AI's autonomous investigation platform have:

Reduced the time spent on malicious alerts from 40 minutes to just three minutes

Decreased the time Level 1 and 2 analysts spend on tasks such as alert investigations by 90%

Increased classification accuracy to 99.8%, compared with a maximum human expert accuracy of 97%

Closed 100% of benign alerts autonomously

Ahmed Achchak, Qevlar AI Co-Founder and CEO, said: "The mathematics of cybersecurity are fundamentally broken. When a single analyst can only properly investigate a small selection of alerts per day, yet faces hundreds or even thousands requiring attention, we're asking humans to solve an impossible equation. Our autonomous agents don't just assist analysts; they recalibrate what's possible in security operations by conducting complete investigations that previously consumed hours in just seconds, with greater consistency and accuracy. As a result, SOCs can shift from being reactive alert factories to proactive threat hunters."

Julien Hobeika, Partner at EQT Ventures, added: "Cyber threats have an immense impact on businesses of all sizes, and counteracting sophisticated AI-powered threats is best done with an even more sophisticated agentic AI defense. We continue to be proud backers of Ahmed, Hamza and the entire Qevlar team and are looking forward to supporting them as they revolutionise SOC capabilities on a global scale."

Damien Henault, Forgepoint Capital International Managing Director, said: "Qevlar AI's game-changing autonomous AI agent-led threat investigations are shaping the future of modern SOCs. By combining its proprietary knowledge graph and LLM-based AI technology, Qevlar AI delivers consistent outputs faster and more accurately than alternatives, empowering and augmenting Level 1 and Level 2 analysts to focus on more high-value work. The team embodies everything we look for in the businesses we back with their ambition, focus, and thorough understanding of the market, their product, and how they help customers solve such an incredibly complex and important problem."

Beyond Tools: Building the Autonomous SOC

While the cybersecurity industry has long promised automation, Qevlar's AI represents a fundamental leap beyond existing approaches.

Central to Qevlar AI's early success is its autonomous investigation API. It enables the rapid, automated analysis of potential incidents, executing investigation tasks in under a minute, compared with the hours it can take humans to complete, with improved accuracy. Integrating with existing security infrastructure, Qevlar AI accelerates SOC efficiency by up to 90%, freeing up Level 1 and 2 analysts to focus on more critical, sophisticated challenges.

Eric Bohec, Chief Technical Officer, at Nomios, a leading Pan-European MSSP with more than 60 SOC analysts supporting over 2000 customers, said: "Businesses spend a huge amount of time reviewing threats, with some tools not delivering the required level of accuracy in their analysis and requiring more reviews. With Qevlar, we can rapidly analyse even the most complex of cases in just three minutes compared to the half hour it previously took, and we know its assessments will be accurate."

Daniel Aldstam, Chief Security Officer of Globalconnect, Nordics' leading digital infrastructure and data communication providers, added: "Companies have dozens of security products, so adding something new is always a risk. Qevlar AI seamlessly integrates with existing tools to help us automate L1 analyst tasks, without the need for any manual intervention, and boosting both efficiency and accuracy of threat analysis."

Julien Steunou, Managing Partner Security Services of Almond, a major French MSSP, commented: "We chose Qevlar for the SOC after testing several solutions. The challenge we wanted to meet was to be able to autonomously handle investigations and have a system that can deliver a verdict on an analysis, along with a confidence level for that verdict, so we can reuse it in subsequent processing. It complements well the automation setup we've had in place for a while so that detection and remediation can mostly happen at machine speed. In these scenarios, we can handle more than 80% of cases this way, and call in human experts only when the system isn't confident in the verdict it provides. This makes everything fully integrated. That was the technical challenge Qevlar really delivered on."

Scaling the Future of Security Operations

The new funding will propel Qevlar AI's rapid growth, enabling further team expansion after quadrupling in the past year while driving advanced product research and development, and accelerating international market expansion.

Qevlar AI will be showcasing its autonomous security operations platform at the RSA Conference in San Francisco from April 28 to May 1. The team will be at booth ESE 16 in the Early Stage Expo, where attendees can see firsthand how Qevlar AI is transforming threat defense for organisations facing today's increasingly complex cyber landscape.

