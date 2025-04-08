March Networks Corporation: March Networks CloudSight Lands in the UK & Europe: Company Unveils Next-Gen Surveillance at The Security Event UK

Empowering Small to Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs) with the latest Direct-to-Cloud Video Surveillance and AI-Driven Business Intelligence

BIRMINGHAM, UK, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- March Networks®, a global leader in intelligent video solutions, is bringing its award-winning CloudSight platform to the UK & Europe for the first time. The powerful cloud-based video surveillance solution will be showcased at The Security Event 2025, taking place April 8-10 at the NEC Birmingham.

Specifically designed for SMBs in sectors such as retail, convenience, hospitality, and finance, CloudSight is a plug-and-play solution that eliminates the need for on-site recorders and complex infrastructure. Whether managing a single site or multiple locations, CloudSight offers an intuitive browser-based interface and mobile access that make it easy to monitor and manage your business from anywhere. It simplifies security management while delivering advanced AI-powered analytics to enhance protection, streamline operations, and reduce losses.

"We are proud to introduce our award-winning CloudSight solution to the European market," said Peter Strom, President and CEO of March Networks. "Small and medium-sized businesses deserve intelligent, scalable security solutions that deliver real value. CloudSight offers an easy-to-use, AI-powered platform that not only enhances security but also provides actionable insights to support better business decisions. This launch marks an important milestone in our global expansion and reinforces our commitment to delivering smarter, more effective surveillance solutions worldwide."

Simplified Security, Smarter Insights

CloudSight modernizes video surveillance with a straightforward, cloud-based approach. Cameras connect directly to the cloud-no recorders, no on-site servers-enabling businesses to monitor multiple sites from anywhere.

When paired with Searchlight Cloud, users gain access to powerful AI features that turn video into actionable business intelligence.

Key capabilities include:

POS integration : Link transactions with video to investigate refunds, voids, and discounts with ease.

: Link transactions with video to investigate refunds, voids, and discounts with ease. Cloud-based access control integration : Connect with access control solutions such as KISI to remotely monitor and track entries into restricted areas.

: Connect with access control solutions such as KISI to remotely monitor and track entries into restricted areas. Real-time event triggers: Detect loitering, intrusions, and off-hours activity with instant mobile notifications through the CloudSight app or via email notifications.

Detect loitering, intrusions, and off-hours activity with instant mobile notifications through the CloudSight app or via email notifications. Smart search tools : Locate footage quickly using visual attributes like clothing color, vehicle type, license plate, or direction of movement.

: Locate footage quickly using visual attributes like clothing color, vehicle type, license plate, or direction of movement. Compliance and safety review : Monitor key zones like entrances, exits, and high-risk areas.

: Monitor key zones like entrances, exits, and high-risk areas. Secure evidence video sharing: Use Case Vault to send video clips securely to law enforcement, insurers, or internal teams with just a few clicks.

See it in Action Live at Stand 5/K80

Attendees at The Security Event in Birmingham this week are invited to visit March Networks at Stand 5/K80 for live demonstrations of CloudSight and Searchlight Cloud. Experience firsthand how these solutions enhance security, increase efficiency, and reduce risk-tailored specifically for the needs of SMBs.

For more information about March Networks, visit marchnetworks.com.

To speak to someone about our intelligent video solutions or book a demo, please contact us.

About March Networks

March Networks® is leading the future of intelligent video, transforming enterprise video into actionable business intelligence. Globally recognized for our deep expertise in video security and data analytics, we empower organizations to enhance operational efficiency, security, and profitability. Our cloud-based, intelligent video technologies extend beyond traditional surveillance, integrating AI analytics and advanced integrations like POS systems, IoT devices, and ATMs to drive business growth and improve customer experiences. With over two decades of experience, March Networks is a trusted partner to over 1,500 financial institutions, more than 600 retailers, and over 950 commercial and industrial brands. We are committed to guiding our clients intelligently and cost-effectively through their transition to cloud-based enterprise video. Our extensive network of over 800 certified partners ensures adaptability to a myriad of business needs, integrating with a wide range of third-party cameras and systems. With global reach, local support, and a dedication to customer service, we ensure seamless operation, maintenance, and optimization of systems for customers in over 70 countries. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and owned by Delta, a global leader in power and thermal management solutions, March Networks stands as a trusted partner and innovative leader in the intelligent video sector. For more information, please visit marchnetworks.com .

March Networks and the March Networks logo are trademarks of March Networks Corporation.

