Sproule and ERCE Announce Strategic Merger, Enhancing Global Energy Expertise

CALGARY, CANADA & LONDON, UK, April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sproule and ERCE are thrilled to announce a strategic merger, combining two industry-leading companies to form Sproule ERCE. The new company will leverage the strengths of both organizations, enhance capabilities, and create unparalleled solutions in the global energy sector.

"ERCE is a natural fit with Sproule," says Sproule's President and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Chisholm. "The combined geographic footprint covers the globe, with minimal overlap in current regions. There is great alignment in expertise and culture. Still, each brings unique aspects to the combination, allowing a broader and deeper platform to enhance the trusted advisor role that our clients expect. Together, we are better positioned to contribute to an affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy system."

The new company will have a significant presence in key global energy hubs, including offices in Calgary (headquarters), Denver, Kuala Lumpur, London, Mexico City, Perth, and The Hague. As a leading energy advisory firm in its core competencies, Sproule ERCE will provide unparalleled expertise.

"This merger is a game-changer for both organizations," says Christoffer Mylde, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development at Sproule. "By combining our world-class teams, we can deliver comprehensive advisory solutions and insights across an evolving energy value chain, supported by even deeper technical, commercial, and operational expertise. Our combined footprint will also allow us to better assist clients in navigating the complexities of an increasingly global and interconnected energy system."

CEO of ERCE, Johnny Hull, adds, "This merger reaffirms our commitment to our clients while enhancing our capacity to provide future-focused solutions. Our combined expertise in subsurface analysis, low-carbon solutions, and strategic advisory services ensures we can meet the needs of a diverse and evolving energy system. The scale and strength of our new organization enable us to offer clients an expansive portfolio of services under one roof and with greater global reach."

Leadership Structure

Sproule ERCE will operate under a unified leadership team, drawing on the expertise of both organizations:

Sproule's President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) , Jim Chisholm, will continue to serve as President and CEO of Sproule ERCE, ensuring a seamless transition and charting the company's strategic direction.

will continue to serve as President and CEO of Sproule ERCE, ensuring a seamless transition and charting the company's strategic direction. ERCE CEO, Jonathan Hull, will become Executive Vice President (EVP) of Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific, overseeing the company's operations in these key regions.

will become Executive Vice President (EVP) of Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific, overseeing the company's operations in these key regions. Rich Wade , Managing Director of Sproule Asset Management, will step into the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role to ensure optimal performance across all operational functions.

, Managing Director of Sproule Asset Management, will step into the Chief Operating Officer (COO) role to ensure optimal performance across all operational functions. Sproule's Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, Chris Mylde, will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing his extensive corporate development expertise to drive corporate and financial strategy.

will assume the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), bringing his extensive corporate development expertise to drive corporate and financial strategy. Paul Chernik, General Manager of ERCE Evolution, will join as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), focusing on client relationships and commercial excellence.

The merger has been approved by both sets of shareholders and officially closed, March 26, 2025. Sproule ERCE is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for clients and employees as they begin this new chapter.

About Sproule

Sproule is a multi-disciplinary advisory firm optimizing decision-making in the energy sector by integrating technical, commercial, and operational expertise. We help clients make informed decisions by improving their understanding of value drivers and risk management for long-term profitability and strategic growth. Sproule's analysis is among the industry's most authoritative.

Visit sproule.comfor more information.

About ERCE

Whether it's energy solutions that enable greater global prosperity or delivering a low-carbon, sustainable future, the answers are found in the ingenuity and experience of our people. Driven by boundless intellectual curiosity, our in-house team of experts embraces uncertainty and adapts to each evolving challenge. This is why, at ERCE, no solution is seen in isolation. Each is the accumulation of past experience, and we use this expertise to shape the future. Equiteq Advisors Limited acted as Financial Advisor and Pannone Corporate LLP acted as Legal Advisor to the controlling shareholders of ERC Equipoise on this transaction.

Visit erce.energyfor more information.

