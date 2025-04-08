Jindal (India) Ltd. has released its Jindalume line of aluminum-zinc (Al-Zn) coated coils designed for solar module mounting structures. From pv magazine India Jindal (India) Ltd, part of the B. C. Jindal Group and a downstream steel products manufacturer, has entered the renewable energy sector with the launch of its Jindalume line of aluminum-zinc (Al-Zn) coated coils for solar module mounting structures. The aluminum-zinc coating provides superior corrosion resistance, structural strength, and extended durability, making Al-Zn coils well suited for harsh outdoor conditions and solar module ...

