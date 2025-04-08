Xeltis successfully passes evaluation phase for €10million investment from European Innovation Council

Xeltis is one of only seven companies to successfully pass evaluation phase of EIC Strategic Technologies for Europe Platform (STEP) Scale Up call

Funding to supportcommercialization of its groundbreaking bioresorbable vascular conduits

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xeltis, a leading developer of transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels, today announces that it has successfully passed the evaluation phase of the 2025 European Innovation Council ('EIC') STEP Scale-Up call program, and is set to secure a €10 million equity investment from the EIC, subject to an award decision by the European Commission and to an EIC Fund Investment Committee decision.

The EIC STEP Scale Up call is a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the growth of high-potential companies in the digital, deep tech, clean tech, and biotech sectors to enhance the EU's economic and technological competitiveness. It provides equity investments of between €10 million and €30 million, targeting larger funding rounds of €30 million to €150 million. The program is designed to help companies with transformative technologies grow faster and achieve international expansion.

Only seven companies, including Xeltis, were successful in securing funding, with Xeltis selected as the only life science company among the cohort. To be selected, companies were required to demonstrate high levels of innovation and technological excellence, the potential for significant market, societal and economic impact, as well as execution capabilities. As part of the award, Xeltis will also receive the STEP Seal which allows access to complementary or alternative funding, in addition to EIC Business Acceleration Services.

This funding will be used to support the Company's clinical advancement and preparations for the commercialization of its groundbreaking bioresorbable vascular conduits.

Eliane Schutte, Chief Executive Officer of Xeltis, said: "To have been selected as the only life science company among this cohort of leading EU technology companies is a fantastic honor. Our technology, based on Nobel-Prize winning supramolecular chemistry, represents an opportunity to transform vascular surgery, while also providing a PFAS-free solution in a field where innovation has stalled to the detriment of patients."

Alexander Goemans, Chief Financial Officer of Xeltis, commented: "With the EU pivotal trial readout a couple of months away, this prestigious award will allow us to start commercializing aXess, our first regenerative vascular access conduit for dialysis patients. It is a tremendous validation and endorsement of our revolutionary technology and also recognizes that we have the capability to successfully bring this first-in-class technology to the market and establish Xeltis as a global leader."

aXess is a restorative vascular access conduit which enables the creation of new, long-term living vessels for hemodialysis vascular access. It combines the safety and patency of a fistula with the speed to treatment of an AV graft while avoiding the frequent reinterventions and complications, such as infections, associated with current treatment options. Currently, Xeltis is advancing pivotal trials for aXess in both the EU, where enrolment was recently completed, and the US.

About Xeltis

Xeltis is a medtech company developing transformative implants that enable the natural creation of living and long-lasting vessels. Xeltis seeks to address the limitations of currently available options for the millions of people requiring hemodialysis access grafts or cardiovascular replacements every year. The Company's proprietary endogenous tissue restoration (ETR) platform utilizes an advanced polymer implant which regenerates the patient's own tissue before gradually being absorbed and leaving new, living, and long-lasting vessels in place. Xeltis' most advanced product currently under clinical development is aXessTM, an implantable blood vessel for hemodialysis vascular access. Xeltis' groundbreaking technology has high potential to be applied to other major vascular and cardiovascular diseases.

Xeltis is based in The Netherlands and the USA. Its investors include DaVita Venture Group, EQT Life Sciences, Kurma Partners, VI Partners, Ysios Capital, Grand Pharma Group, the European Innovation Council and Invest-NL, in addition to other public and private investors.

Visit the Xeltis website for more details: https://xeltis.com/

