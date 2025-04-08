DJ Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc (MWOT LN) Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Apr-2025 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 07-Apr-2025 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 408.1017 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1479781 CODE: MWOT LN ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE0005E8B9S4 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOT LN Sequence No.: 381430 EQS News ID: 2113044 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

April 08, 2025 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)