Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen Bio Highlights Most Recent Insider Ownership of 74%; Management Maintains Conviction in the Company's Mission

WARREN, N.J., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN), a healthcare company with dedicated efforts in immunotherapy and artificial intelligence, is unified by a commitment to advancing patient-centric solutions. The Company's clinical-stage immunotherapy effort, Tevogen Bio, focuses on the development of off-the-shelf, genetically unmodified T cell therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. Its artificial intelligence effort, Tevogen.AI, aims to advance innovation in drug discovery, clinical trial efficiency, and patient access. Together, these efforts represent the foundational pillars of Tevogen's broader vision to redefine the future of medicine.

With this in mind, Tevogen today highlights the significant number of shares held by executive officers and members of the board of directors of the Company, emphasizing their conviction of the mission and progress of Tevogen. The insiders own approximately 74% of the outstanding shares, a unique advantage as compared to other similar companies in the industry. Insiders have only sold Company shares to satisfy the payment of tax obligations relating to the vesting of restricted stock. The insider ownership represents an update as of April 7, 2025, and can be found on Nasdaq.com.

"Our collective confidence in the Company's current progress and vast potential is reflected in the ownership by insiders," said Tevogen CEO Dr. Ryan Saadi. "Additionally, given the current market volatility, we note the Company solely operates in the U.S., and to some degree, is tariff-insensitive."

