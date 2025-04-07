ReShape Lifesciences Inc: ReShape Lifesciences Reports Year Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Significant Reduction in Overall Operating Expenses of 41.9% in 2024, Excluding M&A Related Expenses, Compared to 2023

IRVINE, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, today reported financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024 and provided a corporate strategic update.

Fourth Quarter 2024 and Subsequent Highlights

March 2025: Received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for patent application 17/046,677, entitled, "Simultaneous Multi-Site Vagus Nerve Modulation for Improved Glycemic Control System and Methods." When issued, the patent will provide protection until April 12, 2039. The Diabetes Neuromodulation system leverages its proprietary vagus nerve block (vBloc) technology platform, along with vagus nerve stimulation, to treat Type 2 diabetes, a prominent disorder linked with obesity.

February 2025: Signed a distribution agreement with Liaison Medical for distribution of ReShape's next generation, enhanced Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX and Tubing Kit, in Canada.

February 2025: Closed an upsized $6.0 million public offering of 2,575,107 units at a price of $2.33 per unit. Each unit consisted of one common share and one warrant to purchase one common share.

February 2025: Granted a key international patent from the State of Israel Patent Office for its Diabetes Neuromodulation technology. Patent Number 277949, entitled, "Simultaneous Multi-Site Vagus Nerve Modulation for Improved Glycemic Control Systems and Methods," which will provide protection until December 4, 2039.

January 2025: Provided an update on the definitive merger agreement under which ReShape and Vyome will combine in an all-stock transaction. The combined company will focus on advancing the development of Vyome's immuno-inflammatory assets and on identifying additional opportunities between the world-class Indian innovation corridor and the U.S. market. ReShape also provided an update on the asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys.



On July 9, 2024, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement with Vyome, under which ReShape and Vyome will combine in an all-stock transaction. At the closing of the merger, ReShape will be renamed Vyome Holdings, Inc. and expects to trade under the Nasdaq ticker symbol "HIND," representing the company's alignment with the U.S.-India relationship. The board of directors of the combined company will be comprised of six directors designated by Vyome and one director designated by ReShape, and executive management of the combined company will consist of Vyome's executive officers.



Simultaneously with the execution of the merger agreement, ReShape entered into an asset purchase agreement with Biorad, which is party to a previously disclosed exclusive license agreement with ReShape for ReShape's Obalon® Gastric Balloon System. Pursuant to the asset purchase agreement, ReShape will sell substantially all of its assets to Biorad (or an affiliate thereof), including ReShape's Lap-Band® System, Obalon® Gastric Balloon System and the Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) System (but excluding cash), and Biorad will assume substantially all of ReShape's liabilities. The cash purchase price under the asset purchase agreement will count toward ReShape's net cash for purposes of determining the post-merger ownership allocation between ReShape and Vyome stockholders under the merger agreement.

November 2024: Received approval from Health Canada for the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX through an updated Medical Device License.

November 2024: Awarded an approximately $241,000 supplementary grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), with the University of Southern California's Center for Autonomic Nerve Recording and Stimulation Systems (CARSS), for the development of the next-generation electrodes for ReShape's Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) device.

October 2024: Entered into a securities purchase agreement (SPA) with an institutional investor. Pursuant to the SPA, ReShape agreed to issue the investor a senior secured convertible note in the aggregate original principal amount of $833,333. The convertible note has now been paid in full.



"The fourth quarter and subsequent months have been a transformative period for ReShape, marked by the achievement of significant milestones for our suite of physician-led weight loss solutions, while also fully executing on our 2024 cost reduction plan leading to a 41.9% decrease in operating expenses, excluding M&A related expenses, compared to 2023," stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences®. Our recent Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, along with the issuance of a key international patent from the State of Israel Patent Office, highlights our leadership in developing groundbreaking treatments for Type 2 diabetes. These patents provide long-term protection for our Diabetes Neuromodulation system, which leverages our proprietary vBloc technology platform and vagus nerve stimulation to address one of the most pressing global health challenges-diabetes and its close association with obesity. Additionally, we are excited to expand access to our next-generation, enhanced Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX through a distribution agreement with Liaison Medical in Canada, coming closely on the heels of our approval from Health Canada, in November 2024. This partnership represents an important step in making effective, minimally invasive weight-loss solutions more widely available to patients seeking alternatives to traditional bariatric surgery. The successful closing of our $6.0 million public offering strengthened our financial position as we continue to drive growth. Finally, regarding our merger agreement with Vyome and the asset purchase agreement with Biorad Medisys, both the ReShape and Vyome teams have been diligently working to have it declared effective so we can set the date for the shareholder meeting. Our board has unanimously recommended merging with Vyome while simultaneously selling assets to Biorad, as we believe this strategic move will create significant value and growth for our shareholders in the newly combined entity."

Year Ended December 31, 2024, Financial and Operating Results

Revenue totaled $8.0 million for the year ended December 31,2024, which represents a contraction of 7.7%, or $0.7 million compared to the same period in 2023. The primary reason for the decrease is due to the introduction of GLP-1 pharmaceuticals within the U.S. With the introduction of Lap-Band 2.0, the Company did experience a slight growth in units sold of 6.5%, however, sales of the Lap-Band accessories units decreased by 26.4% within the U.S. Worldwide sales of Lap-Band units decreased by 8.5% and accessories decreased 25.9%. The Company did increase the price of Lap-Band systems including accessories, which helped revenues to not decrease at the same ratio as the decline in unit sales.

Gross Profit for the year ended December 31, 2024, was $5.1 million, compared to $5.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023, a decrease of $0.5 million or 8.9%. Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2024, was 63.2% compared to 63.9% for the same period in 2023. The slight reduction in gross profit margin is primarily due to the writeoff of certain inventories offset by the Company allocating resources to increase efficiencies and a slight increase in product pricing.

Sales and Marketing Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $4.6 million, or 60.4%, to approximately $3.0 million, compared to $7.5 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease of $2.2 million in advertising and marketing expenses, including consulting and professional marketing services, as the Company has continued to scale down its marketing efforts to a targeted digital marketing campaign. The Company also had reductions in payroll expenditure, including commissions, travel and stock-based compensation of $2.2 million, due to reductions in workforce during the year due to declining revenues.

General and Administrative Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased by approximately $3.4 million, or 32.9%, to approximately $6.9 million, compared to $10.3 million for the same period in 2023. This decrease was primarily driven by a $1.8 million reduction in general legal, audit, and other professional fees, as the Company reduced its reliance on consultants and professional services to conserve cash. In addition, payroll-related expenses, including stock-based compensation, decreased by $1.3 million due to changes in personnel and workforce reductions during the year. The Company also recorded a $0.2 million decrease in rent and insurance expense as a result of the lease expiration of its former Carlsbad, CA location in mid-2023. Lastly, there was a $0.2 million reduction in bad debt expense and other miscellaneous items.

Research and Development Expenses for the year ended December 31, 2024, decreased by $0.5 million, or 22.1%, to $1.8 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease of $0.3 million in consulting and clinical trials, as the Company halted clinical trials during 2023 and reduced the use of consultants once Lap-Band 2.0 was released early 2024. The Company also had reductions in payroll expenditures, including stock-based compensation of $0.2 million, due to reductions in workforce during the year.

Transaction Costs for the year ended December 31, 2024, were $1.0 million. These expenses primarily consisted of $0.7 million in legal fees and $0.2 million in audit-related fees incurred in connection with the Company's pending merger and asset sale.

Cash and Cash Equivalents as of December 31, 2024 were $0.7 million. Noted above, the Company completed an upsized $6 million public offering on February 18, 2025. The Company has $0.8 million in a convertible note payable to an institutional investor at December 31, 2024, which was repaid on February 18, 2025.

A full discussion of the Company's financials is available in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call to provide a strategic business update on Thursday, April 10 at 4:30 pm ET. To participate in the conference call please register with the following Registration Link, and dial-in details will be provided. Participants using this feature are requested to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of time to avoid delays.

An archived replay will also be available on the "Events and Presentations" section of ReShape's website at: https://ir.reshapelifesciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America's premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation (DBSN) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Non-GAAP Disclosures

In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with GAAP, we provide certain historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures assist investors in making comparisons of period-to-period operating results.

Management believes that the presentation of this non-GAAP financial information provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of our financial performance, competitive position, and prospects for the future. However, the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this release have certain limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the operations of our business as determined in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the company may be different from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in its evaluation of the company's core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believes that these measures are important components of its internal performance measurement process. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, and other one-time costs. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA in its evaluation of the company's core results of operations and trends between fiscal periods and believes that these measures are important components of its internal performance measurement process. Therefore, investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Further, the non-GAAP financial measures presented by the company may be different from similarly named non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies.

Additional Information

In connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale, ReShape plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and mail or otherwise provide to its stockholders a joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale. Before making a voting decision, ReShape's stockholders are urged to read the joint proxy statement/prospectus and any other documents filed by ReShape with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale or incorporated by reference therein carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about ReShape, Vyome and the proposed transactions. Investors and stockholders may obtain a free copy of these materials (when they are available) and other documents filed by ReShape with the SEC at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, at ReShape's website at www.reshapelifesciences.com, or by sending a written request to ReShape at 18 Technology Drive, Suite 110, Irvine, California 92618, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

Participants in the Solicitation

This document does not constitute a solicitation of proxy, an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell any securities of ReShape and its directors, executive officers and certain other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in soliciting proxies from its stockholders in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered to be participants in the solicitation of ReShape's stockholders in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale will be set forth in joint proxy statement/prospectus if and when it is filed with the SEC by ReShape and Vyome. Security holders may obtain information regarding the names, affiliations and interests of ReShape's directors and officers in ReShape's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on April 4, 2025. To the extent the holdings of ReShape securities by ReShape's directors and executive officers have changed since the amounts set forth in ReShape's proxy statement for its most recent annual meeting of stockholders, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Form 4 filed with the SEC. Additional information regarding these individuals and any direct or indirect interests they may have in the proposed Merger and Asset Sale will be set forth in the joint proxy statement/prospectus when and if it is filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger and Asset Sale, at ReShape's website at www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this filing may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Merger and Asset Sale and the ability to consummate the Merger and Asset Sale. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and ReShape undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: (1) ReShape may be unable to obtain stockholder approval as required for the proposed Merger and Asset Sale; (2) conditions to the closing of the Merger or Asset Sale may not be satisfied; (3) the Merger and Asset Sale may involve unexpected costs, liabilities or delays; (4) ReShape's business may suffer as a result of uncertainty surrounding the Merger and Asset Sale; (5) the outcome of any legal proceedings related to the Merger or Asset Sale; (6) ReShape may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (7) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement or Asset Purchase Agreement; (8) the effect of the announcement of the Merger and Asset Purchase Agreement on the ability of ReShape to retain key personnel and maintain relationships with customers, suppliers and others with whom ReShape does business, or on ReShape's operating results and business generally; and (9) other risks to consummation of the Merger and Asset Sale, including the risk that the Merger and Asset Sale will not be consummated within the expected time period or at all. Additional factors that may affect the future results of ReShape are set forth in its filings with the SEC, including ReShape's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K and other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, specifically under the heading "Risk Factors." The risks and uncertainties described above and in ReShape's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K are not exclusive and further information concerning ReShape and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect its business, financial condition or operating results, may emerge from time to time. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating these forward-looking statements, and not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Readers should also carefully review the risk factors described in other documents that ReShape files from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements in these materials speak only as of the date of these materials. Except as required by law, ReShape assumes no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 693 $ 4,459 Restricted cash 100 100 Accounts and other receivables (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $918 and $804 respectively) 987 1,659 Inventory 2,460 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 348 337 Total current assets 4,588 10,296 Property and equipment, net 38 60 Operating lease right-of-use assets 116 250 Deferred tax asset, net 22 28 Other assets 29 29 Total assets $ 4,793 $ 10,663 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,208 $ 1,689 Accrued and other liabilities 1,688 1,814 Warranty liability, current 163 163 Debt, current portion 811 - Operating lease liabilities, current 115 111 Total current liabilities 4,985 3,777 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 41 151 Common stock warrant liability 20 72 Total liabilities 5,046 4,000 Commitments and contingencies (Note 15) Stockholders' equity (deficit): Preferred stock, 10,000,000 shares authorized: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 95,388 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 - - Common stock, $0.001 par value - - Additional paid-in capital 642,555 642,325 Accumulated deficit (642,704 ) (635,574 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104 ) (88 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) (253 ) 6,663 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 4,793 $ 10,663

RESHAPE LIFESCIENCES INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2023 Revenue $ 8,006 $ 8,678 Cost of revenue 2,949 3,130 Gross profit 5,057 5,548 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 2,991 7,548 General and administrative 6,967 10,324 Research and development 1,803 2,315 Transaction costs 1,024 - Impairment of long-lived assets 36 777 Gain on disposal of assets, net - (33 ) Total operating expenses 12,785 20,931 Operating loss (7,728 ) (15,383 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest income, net (14 ) (26 ) Gain on changes in fair value of liability warrants (52 ) (3,878 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt (429 ) - Loss (gain) on foreign currency exchange, net 51 (22 ) Other (193 ) (122 ) Loss before income tax provision (7,091 ) (11,335 ) Income tax expense 39 52 Net loss $ (7,130 ) $ (11,387 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted: Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (13.83 ) $ (110.87 ) Shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 515,566 102,707

The following table contains a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands).: