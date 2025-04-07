Anzeige
WKN: A2PXCQ | ISIN: MHY235921357 | Ticker-Symbol: 2LE1
Tradegate
08.04.25
09:31 Uhr
25,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROSEAS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROSEAS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,80026,20010:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.04.2025 22:12 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Euroseas Ltd. Announces 2-year Charter Contract for its Feeder Containership, M/V Monica

Finanznachrichten News

ATHENS, Greece, April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESEA, the "Company" or "Euroseas"), an owner and operator of container carrier vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for containerized cargoes, announced today a new time charter contract for its 1,800 teu feeder containership, M/V Monica for a minimum period of 24 to a maximum period of 26 months, at the option of the charterer, at a gross daily rate of $23,500. The new charter period is expected to commence around the end of April to mid-May 2025.

Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO of Euroseas commented: "We are very pleased to announce a new time charter contract for our feeder containership, M/V Monica, with a top-tier charterer for 24-26 months at a profitable rate of $23,500. Despite the various macro-economic uncertainties, this fixture highlights the continued strength of the containership charter market, with both periods and rates remaining at very healthy levels, as operators look to secure their requirements in an environment with very limited supply. This charter is expected to generate approximately $12.1 million in EBITDA over the minimum contracted period and increase our charter coverage for 2025 to about 94%, and for 2026 to about 58%, respectively."

Fleet Profile:

After the charter of M/V Monica, and after the previously announced spin-off of three of the Company's subsidiaries into a separate company, Euroholdings Ltd., which received approval for its listing on the NASDAQ exchange, the Euroseas Ltd. fleet profile is as follows:

Name TypeDwtTEUYear
Built		Employment (*)TCE Rate ($/day)
Container Carriers
MARCOS V(+)Intermediate72,9686,3502005TC until Oct-25$15,000
SYNERGY BUSAN(*)Intermediate50,7264,2532009TC until Dec-27$35,500
SYNERGY ANTWERP(+)(*)Intermediate50,7264,2532008TC until May-25
then until May-28		$26,500
$35,500
SYNERGY OAKLAND(*)Intermediate50,7874,2532009TC until May-26$42,000
SYNERGY KEELUNG(+)(*)Intermediate50,9694,2532009TC until Jun-25
then until Jun-28		$23,000
$35,500
EMMANUEL P(+)Intermediate50,7964,2502005TC until Aug-25$21,000
RENA P(+)Intermediate50,7964,2502007TC until Aug-25
then until Aug-28		$21,000
$35,500
EM KEA(*)Feeder42,1653,1002007TC until May-26$19,000
GREGOS(*)Feeder37,2372,8002023TC until Apr-26$48,000
TERATAKI(*)Feeder37,2372,8002023TC until Jul-26$48,000
TENDER SOUL(*)Feeder37,2372,8002024TC until Oct-27$32,000
LEONIDAS Z(*)Feeder37,2372,8002024TC until Mar-26$20,000
DEAR PANELFeeder37,2372,8002025TC until Nov-27$32,000
SYMEON PFeeder37,2372,8002025TC until Nov-27$32,000
EVRIDIKI G(*)Feeder34,6772,5562001TC until Apr-26$29,500
EM CORFU(*)Feeder34,6542,5562001TC until Aug-26$28,000
STEPHANIA K(*)Feeder22,2621,8002024TC until May-26$22,000
MONICA(+)Feeder22,2621,8002024TC-until May-25
then until May-27		$16,000
PEPI STAR(*)Feeder22,2621,8002024TC until Jun-26$24,250
EM SPETSES(*)Feeder23,2241,7402007TC until Feb-26$18,100
JONATHAN P(*)Feeder23,3571,7402006TC until Sep-25$20,000
EM HYDRA(*)Feeder23,3511,7402005TC until May-25
then until May-27		$13,000
$19,000
Total Container Carriers on the Water22849,40467,494
Vessels under constructionTypeDwtTEUTo be
delivered		EmploymentTCE Rate ($/day)
ELENA (H1711)Intermediate55,2004,300Q4 2027
NIKITAS G (H1712)Intermediate55,2004,300Q4 2027
Total under construction2110,4008,600

Notes:

(*)TC denotes time charter. Charter duration indicates the earliest redelivery date; all dates listed are the earliest redelivery dates under each TC unless the contract rate is lower than the current market rate in which cases the latest redelivery date is assumed; vessels with the latest redelivery date shown are marked by (+).
(**) Rate is net of commissions (which are typically 5-6.25%)

About Euroseas Ltd.

Euroseas Ltd. was formed on May 5, 2005 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 140 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker ESEA.

Euroseas operates in the container shipping market. Euroseas' operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements.

Following the completion of the spin-off of three of the Company's subsidiaries into Euroholdings Ltd., Euroseas will have a fleet of 22 vessels, including 15 Feeder containerships and 7 Intermediate containerships. Euroseas 22 containerships will have a cargo capacity of 67,494 teu. After the delivery of the two intermediate containership newbuildings in 2027, Euroseas' fleet will consist of 24 vessels with a total carrying capacity of 76,094 teu.

Forward Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) concerning future events and the Company's growth strategy and measures to implement such strategy; including expected vessel acquisitions and entering into further time charters. Words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "hopes," "estimates," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to changes in the demand for containerships, competitive factors in the market in which the Company operates; risks associated with operations outside the United States; and other factors listed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

Visit our website www.euroseas.gr

Company ContactInvestor Relations / Financial Media
Tasos Aslidis
Chief Financial Officer
Euroseas Ltd.
11 Canterbury Lane,
Watchung, NJ 07069
Tel. (908) 301-9091
E-mail: aha@euroseas.gr		Nicolas Bornozis
Markella Kara
Capital Link, Inc.
230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540
New York, NY 10169
Tel. (212) 661-7566
E-mail: euroseas@capitallink.com

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.