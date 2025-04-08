China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): CIFF Guangzhou 2025 Concludes with Growth in Exhibitor Participation, Visitor Numbers, and International Engagement

GUANGZHOU, China, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 55th edition of the China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) (CIFF Guangzhou 2025) successfully concluded on March 31, setting new records in scale and participation. Under the theme "Powered by Design," this year's fair covered an expansive 850,000 square meters, achieving remarkable growth in exhibitor participation, visitor numbers, and international engagement. With an all-time high number of over 4,900 exhibitors, the eight-day event welcomed 363,825 professional visitors from 187 countries and regions. Notably, the number of international attendees reached 56,794, reflecting a 10.91% increase from the 2024 peak, setting a new record.

The Home Furniture exhibition showcased innovative designs in aesthetics, smart sleep technology, and outdoor living. The event highlighted emerging trends in sustainable materials and intelligent home solutions, illustrating how modern design is integrating with traditional craftsmanship.

With a focus on sustainability, the Office and Commercial Space presented forward-thinking solutions for workspaces, healthcare, and educational environments. Emphasizing green innovation, the exhibition featured low-carbon office designs and AI-powered commercial spaces, reflecting the industry's shift toward eco-conscious development.

The CIFM/interzum guangzhou introduced advancements in smart manufacturing, hardware solutions, and sustainable materials. Featuring next-generation production technologies, the exhibition underscored the industry's transition from mass production to high-quality craftsmanship.

Design remained central to this year's fair, with a comprehensive lineup of specialized pavilions. The Home Furniture exhibition featured a contemporary design showcase, fostering in-depth exchanges between Chinese and international designers to propel domestic brands onto the global stage. Additional dedicated spaces for outdoor furniture, dining, and living areas, and office solutions enriched the overall exhibition landscape. Moreover, 12 themed design exhibitions brought together designers, curators, and media professionals to explore trends in sustainability, digital innovation, and cultural aesthetics.

The event also introduced the upgraded CD Awards Ceremony, recognizing industry pioneers and advocating for high-quality production standards. Alongside this, over 100 industry-leading forums gathered designers, key brands, and media representatives to explore the future trajectory of home furnishing aesthetics.

Intelligent living and sustainability were key focuses, with smart home solutions, senior-friendly eldercare innovations, and low-carbon living concepts taking center stage. The exhibition also introduced bamboo-based furniture and sustainable materials, reinforcing its commitment to green development.

As CIFF Guangzhou continues to connect global markets, this year's success highlights the industry's momentum toward innovation, sustainability, and high-quality growth.

For more details, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2659007/CIFF.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2025-concludes-with-growth-in-exhibitor-participation-visitor-numbers-and-international-engagement-302423152.html