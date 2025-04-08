Proxymity Launches Shareholder Disclosure to Transform Regulatory Compliance for Custodians, Banks and Brokers

Next-generation solution eliminates manual inefficiencies, security risks, and regulatory complexity across regulatory jurisdictions worldwide

Proxymity, the leading digital investor communications platform, is pleased to announce the launch of Shareholder Disclosure, a next-generation regulatory solution designed to simplify and ensure shareholder disclosure compliance with ever-changing global requirements for intermediaries worldwide.

In addition to Proxymity's established SRD II capabilities in Europe, Shareholder Disclosure extends its offering to provide comprehensive coverage to 14 additional markets, including the United Kingdom, Ireland, South Africa, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia and more.

The solution eliminates the operational burden and risk for custodians, banks, and brokers associated with handling requests to disclose sensitive client information to corporate issuers or the plethora of parties requesting on their behalf. By standardizing processes and automating the entire disclosure lifecycle, tangible operational efficiencies are realized, saving costs, while the potential for administrative errors is reduced.

By leveraging Proxymity's proprietary technology and real-time digital connectivity, Shareholder Disclosure provides intermediaries with seamless, secure end-to-end data processing, with its encrypted communication framework ensuring data is only shared with authorized parties and is protected throughout the disclosure process.

The solution also supports faster, more direct communication with issuers, reducing delays and errors in shareholder identification, while providing full, real-time visibility into disclosure requests, status updates, and compliance reports.

Shareholder Disclosure is scalable by design, enabling the servicing of institutions of all sizes regardless of the volume of requests to disclose.

This new product follows Proxymity's launch of Vote Connect Total in the US, allowing institutional and retail investors owning US shares to vote at US general meetings. With the largest global network of direct issuer connectivity, Proxymity is continuing to set the standard for secure, efficient, and transparent shareholder disclosure solutions for intermediaries.

Dean Little, CEO and Co-Founder at Proxymity, said: "Regulatory compliance should not be an operational headache. With Shareholder Disclosure, we are transforming a traditionally complex and fragmented process into a seamless, automated experience across multiple global financial markets. Financial institutions can now comply effortlessly, eliminating inefficiencies while reducing administrative burden and risk."

The launch of Shareholder Disclosure reinforces Proxymity's commitment to innovation in investor communications and corporate governance, providing financial institutions with a future-proof solution to navigate evolving regulatory demands.

About Proxymity

Proxymity is a leading digital investor communications platform connecting the world's ecosystem of issuers, intermediaries, and investors digitally in real time, bringing unprecedented transparency, efficiency, and accuracy. Trusted by the world's largest financial institutions, including seven of the world's top ten Global Custodians managing over $200 trillion in assets under custody (BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Computershare, Deutsche Bank, Deutsche Börse, HSBC, J.P. Morgan, Mediant, State Street), and counting 87 of the FTSE 100 as clients, it serves over 25 markets worldwide.

Proxymity's solutions include Vote Connect, a digital-first platform with unparalleled real-time transparency allowing issuers to send and receive meeting announcements, proxy voting, and vote confirmations without distortion or interference, and Shareholder Insights, providing issuers full visibility of their shareholder base and visibility of ownership through the intermediary chain. Proxymity's platforms, built on highly scalable technology, use "golden source" data and provide full compliance with the latest regulations.

Proxymity's ground-breaking technology has been recognized with recent awards including FSTech's "Most Disruptive Technology in the FinTech Sector" and GC Magazine's "FinTech of the Year 2024".

For more information, visit www.proxymity.io

