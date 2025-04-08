Multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreement for expansion of partnership to power inflight connectivity services to Airlines via a fully integrated GEO-LEO solution.

New agreement highlights the importance of a multi-orbit strategy to deliver service consistency and ultimately outstanding QoS.

The contract extension builds upon the existing long-term collaboration and parties' commitment to delivering advanced aero solutions but also demonstrates the continuity of GEO requirements and demand in aero.

Eutelsat (ISIN: FR0010221234 Euronext Paris London Stock Exchange: ETL) and Panasonic Avionics Corporation (PAC) have announced an extension of their capacity deal on the EUTELSAT 10B satellite, serving the inflight connectivity market, covering both the duration and volume of the previous agreement.

Panasonic Avionics, an anchor customer on EUTELSAT 10B since its entry into service in July 2023, leverages multiple gigahertz of capacity on the multi-beam high throughput Ku-band payloads. One covering the North Atlantic corridor, Europe, the Mediterranean basin and the Middle East and the second extends coverage of the Atlantic, as the African, and the Indian Ocean. By increasing and extending its agreement with Eutelsat, Panasonic Avionics will further strengthen its Ku-band connectivity network for the benefit of airline customers across the satellite's footprint.

Cyril Dujardin, President of the Connectivity Business Unit for Eutelsat Group commented: "We are delighted to further strengthen our relationship with our long-standing partner, Panasonic Avionics. The multi-beam high throughput Ku-band payloads on EUTELSAT 10B are state-of the-art in-orbit assets which will deliver enhanced service for Panasonic Avionics and its customers. This contract also illustrates the ongoing pertinence of geostationary capacity to address evolving connectivity needs."

John Wade, Vice President of In-flight Connectivity, Panasonic Avionics said: "Panasonic Avionics continues to invest in its Ku-band connectivity network. This contract with a long-standing partner such as Eutelsat, with whom we already work with globally, illustrates our strategy to constantly expand our worldwide network with additional capacity, to create value for our airline customers and satisfy the needs of their passengers."

About Eutelsat Group

Eutelsat Group is a global leader in satellite communications, delivering connectivity and broadcast services worldwide. The Group was formed through the combination of the Company and OneWeb in 2023, becoming the first fully integrated GEO-LEO satellite operator with a fleet of 35 Geostationary satellites and a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation of more than 600 satellites. The Group addresses the needs of customers in four key verticals of Video, where it distributes more than 6,500 television channels, and the high-growth connectivity markets of Mobile Connectivity, Fixed Connectivity, and Government Services. Eutelsat Group's unique suite of in-orbit assets and ground infrastructure enables it to deliver integrated solutions to meet the needs of global customers. The Company is headquartered in Paris and the Eutelsat Group employs more than 1,500 people across more than 50 countries. The Group is committed to delivering safe, resilient, and environmentally sustainable connectivity to help bridge the digital divide. The Company is listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL) and the London Stock Exchange (ticker: ETL);

Find out more at www.eutelsat.com

