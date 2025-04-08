SoftExpert unveils new global brand identity following 25% growth and expansion to 50 countries

LONDON, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftExpert, a global provider of enterprise management software, is celebrating 30 years in business with a global rebrand, following a remarkable 25% growth in business volume in 2024. The expansion was driven by the company's strong performance in Europe, particularly in the Northern and Eastern regions. Now operating in 50 countries and serving 3 million users, this transformation strengthens the company's position as a trusted partner in business excellence and compliance solutions worldwide.

A strategic evolution for global excellence

The rebrand reflects SoftExpert's continued evolution as a strategic partner for organizations looking to drive business growth and efficiency on a global scale. The new brand identity underscores the company's mission to enhance organizational sustainability through digital transformation, empowering businesses to achieve excellence in governance and compliance.

"By combining cutting-edge technology with deep industry expertise, we're redefining how organizations approach digital transformation and operational excellence. Our refreshed positioning reinforces our commitment to delivering scalable, innovative solutions that drive sustainable growth and long-term success for our customers worldwide", says Efrain Corleto, CMO of SoftExpert.

Strengthening industry focus and partnerships

SoftExpert's new positioning deepens its connections across key industries, including Automotive, Financial Services, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage, and Manufacturing. The company's all-in-one platform seamlessly integrates with enterprise ERP systems, providing flexible process optimization solutions.

Global leaders in highly regulated industries, including automotive manufacturers and life sciences companies, rely on SoftExpert's platform to ensure compliance, governance, and operational excellence. Its solutions are especially valued in sectors where precision, regulatory adherence, and efficiency are essential to success.

As part of this initiative, SoftExpert is launching a new international partners division and expanding its global community to strengthen local market connections while delivering world-class solutions. Strategic collaborations, including a partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), further enhance the company's ability to provide robust, cloud-based enterprise solutions.

About SoftExpert

SoftExpert is a global provider of enterprise management technology, combining innovation and expertise to boost organizational efficiency. Operating in over 50 countries and with 12 international subsidiaries -including in the USA, UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Portugal, Turkey, Australia, Brazil and Mexico-the company serves 3,000 customers and more than 3 million users worldwide. SoftExpert's all-in-one software platform offers powerful solutions for compliance, governance, and operational excellence, helping organizations achieve smart digitalization and optimized processes.

For more information about SoftExpert, visit www.softexpert.com.

