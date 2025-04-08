SeeTrue Receives Certification for its Automated Prohibited Items Detection Software (APIDS) for the Analogic ConneCT

Analogic and SeeTrue partner to bring automation to the security screening market with a certified APIDS solution on advanced CT scanners

MADRID, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SeeTrue, a leader in AI-powered threat detection for aviation security, is proud to announce that its Automated Prohibited Items Detection System (APIDS) for checkpoint CT security scanners has received national approval from the Netherlands' National Coordinator for Security and Counter-Terrorism (NCTV) for use with the Analogic ConneCT. The certification, which adheres to EU and Dutch regulatory requirements, was granted following testing at the Dutch Organization for Applied Scientific Research (TNO).

The certification enables Analogic customers to further automate security screening using a certified APIDS solution. This enhancement brings consistent threat detection, improved operational efficiency, reduced costs, and increased passenger throughput.

The solution leverages Open Architecture (OA) principles, allowing seamless system integration with support for both new and existing ConneCT deployments.

"SeeTrue's vision is providing the best AI technology to the security screening market through collaboration with top-tier technology providers," said Assaf Frenkel, Co-Founder and CEO of SeeTrue. "Being the first AI software company to receive this certification is a testament to our technological leadership. Analogic is an outstanding partner, and we're proud to bring innovative, automated solutions to the market together."

"Analogic is pleased to see our collaboration with SeeTrue on APIDS detection algorithms reach the important milestone of national certification in the Netherlands. It is an example of our commitment to collaborative relationships and our focus on expanding the range of capabilities available to our customers with the ConneCT," said Tom Ripp, CEO of Analogic.

SeeTrue will be exhibiting at the Passenger Terminal Expo (PTE) in Madrid on 8-10 April at Hall 9 Booth 9325 to showcase its solutions.

About SeeTrue

SeeTrue is an Artificial Intelligence (AI) software company and a global leader in prohibited items and threat detection technology, delivering a secure, fast, and efficient security screening process. SeeTrue's AI solutions integrate seamlessly with X-ray and CT scanners at airports, seaports, urban security checkpoints, customs, and shipment facilities worldwide, making security and travel fast and secure while improving operational efficiency. SeeTrue operates from Tel Aviv, London, New York, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit our website at www.seetrue.ai.

About Analogic:

Analogic Corporation, headquartered in Peabody, MA, is a global leader in design, development, manufacturing and support of technically advanced and cost-effective imaging & detection and power technology solutions for aviation security, healthcare, and other high-end industrial markets. For more information, please visit www.analogic.com.

