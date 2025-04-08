A team of researchers in China has demonstrated a novel dual-solvent process in 4-terminal carbon CsPbBr3 perovskite solar cells that achieve 10. 18% power conversion efficiency. They have also built a large area 17. 88 cm2 device achieving an 8. 72% efficiency while retaining 93. 2% of the initial performance after 1,000 hours of operation at 150 C. Researchers at the East China University of Science and Technology, have developed a novel dual-solvent manufacturing approach for perovskite solar cells and modules in an effort to improve their stability. "Our research innovatively employed a dual-solvent ...

