Bitget Launches Bitget Onchain to Give CEX Users Early Access to Promising On-chain Assets

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, unveils Bitget Onchain - a groundbreaking innovation that bridges the best of CEX and DEX. By combining the speed, security, and simplicity of centralized platforms with direct access to emerging on-chain assets, Bitget Onchain redefines how users discover and trade the next wave of crypto opportunities.

Bitget Onchain provides on-chain asset transactions directly on the Bitget App, for users utilizing a spot account with USDT or USDC. This integration will offer exchange-level trading experience without inherent complexity, simplifying the process of on-chain transactions for even new traders. The product will initially support Solana, BNB Smart Chain (BSC), and Base, featuring an initial batch of tokens including RFC, KTA, and 30 more.

With security as the focus, Bitget Onchain incorporates centralized exchange-level protection to ensure a secure trading environment, even on-the-chain. Offering a broad selection of on-chain assets with real-time availability, Bitget Onchain provides access to early-stage tokens and emerging market opportunities. Continuous updates ensure users can navigate evolving trends efficiently, catering to both new and experienced traders.

Leveraging AI, Bitget Onchain will introduce AI-driven smart screening to enhance investment precision by leveraging advanced algorithms to conduct real-time filtering of on-chain assets. This capability minimizes exposure to uninformed investments, enabling users to make strategic and data-driven decisions.

"On-chain trading has long been riddled by complex set-ups, requiring users to navigate unfriendly interfaces and expose themselves to risks. Bitget Onchain was created to lower the barrier to entry, by providing a seamless and secure trading experience," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. "Bitget Onchain will bridge the gap between centralized and decentralized trading, making web3 more accessible to all," she added.

Bitget has consistently integrated AI into its ecosystem, enhancing trading precision, security, and user experience. Key AI-driven features include smart trading bots for automated strategies, AI-powered risk management tools, predictive analytics for market trends, and AI-enhanced copy trading to optimize investment decisions. With the launch of Bitget Onchain, AI-driven smart screening further refines asset selection, minimizing risk and improving trading efficiency.

Bitget Onchain represents Bitget's pursuit of innovative and smart solutions within the crypto exchange industry, integrating user experience with advanced security and market insights. By combining accessibility with highly advanced tools, Bitget Onchain aims to be the go-to platform for on-chain asset trading, bringing users even closer to Web3.

