SolarWinds will showcase product innovations with in-depth demonstrations of its observability, database, and service management solutions to enhance operational resilience

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI), a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software, today announced it will participate in the GITEX 2025 events taking place worldwide throughout the year. At the tech shows, SolarWinds will highlight its latest product innovations in its observability, database, and service management solutions designed to help customers meet modern IT challenges.

SolarWinds enables companies to manage increasingly complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments to accelerate digital transformation, drive automation, modernize applications, and undertake cloud migration initiatives. The company has recently launched its redefined solutions through the unified SolarWinds Platform, providing customers with full-stack observability powered by artificial intelligence for IT ops (AIOps), database, service management, security, and automation capabilities to identify and remediate issues and improve service delivery, reliability, and productivity-all while reducing costs.

Each GITEX event is a collective of several shows curated under distinct tech sectors that unify the world's most influential ecosystems, advancing business, economy, society, and culture through the impact of tech innovation. It empowers businesses and connects exhibitors to the most powerful public-private partnerships, tech giants, creative startups, and enterprises powering their digital future.

"With ever-increasing complexities in today's multi-cloud and hybrid IT ecosystems, tight budgets, and often being asked to do more with less, many IT organizations struggle to find effective answers. SolarWinds integrated approach of observability technologies, incident response, service management, and AI-powered automation in one singular platform helps customers to achieve unmatched operational resilience and optimize spend," said Andre Cuenin, Chief Revenue Officer at SolarWinds. "We look forward to meeting IT professionals at the GITEX exhibitions to discuss potential challenges and explain how SolarWinds new AI-powered solution enhancements can enable them with increased visibility, intelligence, and efficiency to make them more agile and maximize the overall value IT provides to the businesses."

The SolarWinds observability portfolio with flexible deployment options includes the following:

SolarWinds Observability Self-Hosted is designed to help organizations ensure availability and reduce remediation time across on-premises and multi-cloud environments by increasing visibility, intelligence, and productivity.

SolarWinds Observability SaaS delivers unified and comprehensive visibility for cloud-native, on-premises, and hybrid custom and commercial applications to help ensure optimal service levels and user satisfaction with key business services.

SolarWinds Database Observability helps keep organizations' data available and scalable while pinpointing the root cause of performance issues.

SolarWinds Service Desk is a cloud-based and AI-powered IT service management platform built to maximize productivity and accelerate resolution with lightning-fast time to value.

SolarWinds will exhibit and speak at the following shows:

GITEX AFRICA in Marrakech, Morocco-14 16 April

Speaker: Sascha Giese, Global Tech Evangelist Observability on Tuesday, April 15, to learn about "Open Telemetry: The Future is Here" (H2C-10)



GITEX ASIA in Singapore-23 25 April

(HF-A206)



GITEX EUROPE in Berlin, Germany-21 23 May

Speaker: Sascha Giese, Global Tech Evangelist Observability

"Open Telemetry: The Future is Here" (H2.2-A40)



GITEX GLOBAL in Dubai, UAE-13 17 October

Speaker: Sascha Giese, Global Tech Evangelist Observability

"Open Telemetry: The Future is Here" (H8-C15)

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds (NYSE: SWI) is a leading provider of simple, powerful, secure observability and IT management software built to enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation. Our solutions provide organizations worldwide-regardless of type, size, or complexity-with a comprehensive and unified view of today's modern, distributed, and hybrid network environments. We continuously engage with IT service and operations professionals, DevOps and SecOps professionals, and database administrators (DBAs) to understand their challenges in maintaining high-performing and highly available hybrid IT infrastructures, applications, and environments. The insights we gain from them, in places like our THWACK community, allow us to address customers' needs now and in the future. Our focus on the user and our commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT management has established SolarWinds as a worldwide leader in solutions for observability, IT service management, application performance, and database management. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.

