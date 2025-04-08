Former Chairman and President of Polytechnique and Senior Partner at McKinsey Company, Eric Labaye to support Ekimetrics Toward Hypergrowth

Ekimetrics is announcing today that Eric Labaye becomes the Chairman of its Supervisory Board. Together with Jean-Baptiste Bouzige, the President and Founder of Ekimetrics, they will lead the company through scaling and hypergrowth in accordance with their 2028 Plan, with a target of tripling revenues and workforce.

With his global leadership roles in consulting, his experience as the Chairman and President of one of the most prestigious engineering schools, and his recognized expertise in promoting diversity at the executive level, Eric Labaye will bring his knowledge and insights to support Ekimetrics' ambitions for growth, academic excellence, and diversity.

Eric Labaye is currently the President and co-founder of IDEL Partners, an advisory firm focused on development and transformation strategies. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Comité de Surveillance des Investissements d'Avenir (CSIA), Senior Advisor at Antin Infrastructure Partners, and an Independent Board Member at Rexel.

From 2018 to 2023, he was the Chairman and President of École Polytechnique and Institut Polytechnique de Paris, which he established and elevated to a globally recognized institution. He led the creation of six interdisciplinary research and training centres on crucial social issues such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and healthcare.

Eric Labaye spent 33 years at McKinsey Company, which included eight years as the Managing Director of the France office. The firm's global board (Shareholders Council) welcomed him as the first French member in 2005. He took on the role of Chairman of the McKinsey Global Institute and was a member of McKinsey's Global Executive Committee, in charge of Knowledge and communication.

Throughout his career, he has advised international clients in telecommunications, high-tech and industrial sectors on strategic and organizational matters. During his time at McKinsey, he initiated and co-directed the 'Women Matter' research program, which was launched in 2007, with the aim of promoting gender diversity in corporate leadership.

Eric Labaye is a graduate in engineering of École Polytechnique and Télécom Paris, and holds a MBA from the European Institute of Business Administration (INSEAD) with distinction (Henry Ford II Prize).

"We are extremely proud to welcome Eric Labaye to Ekimetrics. His ability to transform organizations and help them reach their full potential is undeniable," says Jean-Baptiste Bouzige, President of Ekimetrics. "He will play a key role in our growth strategy, helping us secure strong competitive advantages at a time when AI players must prove their ability to drive differentiation and competitiveness for organizations

"I am honored to join Ekimetrics in this role and to support the company's next ambitious phase of growth. Ekimetrics has all the assets to become a global leader in AI in the near future, including its unparalleled team of data scientists in France, its highly relevant AI solutions, and its demonstrated large-scale impact on major French and international companies. The journey and values built by Ekimetrics' founders and teams are remarkable, and I am thrilled to contribute, alongside the other members of the Board, to accelerating its growth and international expansion," says Eric Labaye, Chairman of the Supervisory Board at Ekimetrics.

About Ekimetrics

AI and sustainability are set to profoundly reshape business models over the next decade.

At Ekimetrics, our mission is to support companies with AI solutions tailored to this rapidly evolving landscape, helping them anticipate the future and strengthen their competitiveness. We leverage our expertise to optimize revenue, profitability, and operational efficiency by combining AI-driven solutions with deep business knowledge.

A global leader in data science and AI solutions, Ekimetrics operates across three continents with a team of over 500 experts in data science, Marketing Mix Modeling (MMM), and AI.

We believe that large-scale impact through AI can go hand-in-hand with a responsible, ethical, and sustainable approach.

