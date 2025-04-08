Berlin-based researchers behind the 'Your Power Storage Can Do More!' initiative want home battery owners to use intelligent charging to help the grid and state budget, and slow battery aging. From ESS News More than 1. 8 million home solar energy storage systems, with a cumulative capacity of 15 GWh have been installed in Germany, almost a third of them last year. Researchers at Berlin University of Applied Sciences (HTW) want to harness that battery fleet to help the grid, and have launched a Your Power Storage Can Do More! campaign. The researchers say many of those 1. 8 million units could ...

