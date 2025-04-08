Indian scientists have developed six different strategies to reconfigure solar modules in degraded PV assets. Their analysis showed which conditions make the reconfiguration of an underperforming solar plant profitable. Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay have analyzed the techno-economic viability of improving photovoltaic (PV) plants with degraded modules by reconfiguring them. The team modeled a utility-scale PV plant in Python and investigated different reconfiguration strategies and degradation modes, with project economic viability being analyzed for India and the ...

