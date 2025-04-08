Amber Book Hosts Free Live Webinar: Alec Yuzhbabenko, AIA, Shares Bold Urban Design Insights From Atlantic Park

Learn actionable strategies for creating vibrant, sustainable spaces with Amber Book's new CEU catalog.

Amber Book, a leading AIA-approved provider of continuing education (CE) for architects, invites architects and design professionals to a live CEU webinar featuring Alec Yuzhbabenko, AIA, Design Principal at Hanbury. This free event will occur on April 16, 2025, at 2 p.m. EDT, and participants will explore the evolution of a bold new urban design concept. Register now.

As a recipient of the AIA Virginia Emerging Professional Award, Alec brings a community-focused approach to architectural innovation. In this 60-minute AIA-approved webinar, he will share insights from his work on the Atlantic Park development in Virginia Beach-a vibrant public destination featuring a wave park, music venue, and public green spaces created with support from Pharrell Williams.

Participants will gain practical knowledge on:

Overcoming complex site constraints.

Integrating urban and natural elements to promote health and well-being through biophilic design.

Developing sustainable mixed-use projects that resonate with local culture.

Event Details

Live CEU Webinar with Alec Yuzhbabenko

Topic: Atlantic Park: A Hybrid Mixed-Use Typology

Date/Time: April 16, 2025 | 2 p.m. EDT

[Register Now]

Quotes

Alec Yuzhbabenko, AIA, Design Principal at Hanbury:

"Atlantic Park is a human-made ecosystem-an interweaving of various building typologies that merge into one dynamic, multi-block urban neighborhood. It is not just a place, but a cultural organism, shaped by the DNA of what came before it, and reimagined for the future. Something unexpected, yet deeply familiar," said Alec Yuzhbabenko, AIA, Design Principal at Hanbury. "I'm excited to partner with Amber Book to reflect on my personal journey, share the design thinking, and propose how we can reshape the dialogue between people, nature, and the built environment."

Matt Young, AIA, Director of Product at Amber Book:

"This partnership with Alec Yuzhbabenko exemplifies Amber Book's commitment to delivering fresh perspectives from some of today's most compelling architectural voices," said Matt Young, AIA, Director of Product at Amber Book. "Our goal is to deliver engaging continuing education, like this free webinar, that centers around practical, real-world applications - empowering architects to tackle the challenges they face with greater knowledge and inspiration."

About Amber Book

Amber Book is a professional education company specializing in innovative learning experiences for architects and design professionals. Committed to advancing licensure success and professional growth, Amber Book offers flexible, self-paced learning with visually engaging, interactive content with real-world applications. As a leader in Architect Registration Exam® preparation and continuing education, Amber Book empowers architects at every stage of their careers-from licensure preparation to lifelong learning. With over 39,000 learners enrolled, over 1,000 firms partnered, and an average ARE® 5.0 pass rate of 81 percent, Amber Book is a trusted resource for architects and architecture firms. For more information, visit AmberBook.com. Amber Book is part of the Career Certified family of educators. Learn more at CareerCertified.com.

SOURCE: Amber Book

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire