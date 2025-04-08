New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Apex Group Ltd. ("Apex Group" or the "Group"), the leading global financial services provider, announces it is acquiring FTS Tech, Inc. ("Flow") - a leading software provider for the private markets. The move further underscores Apex Group's commitment to transforming the private markets.

Founded in 2018, Flow simplifies fund management with its infrastructure software that provides a platform for insights, transparency and dialogue between fund managers and the broader ecosystem of investors, law firms, fund administrators, banks, and accounting firms.

The addition of Flow adds 15 employees and assets under administration of $17bn USD to Apex Group.

This acquisition builds upon the pre-existing partnership between Apex Group and Flow, which culminated in the launch of Apex Ventures. It will also combine Flow's technology with Apex Group's comprehensive suite of services designed to deliver a superior user experience for fund managers, investors, and service providers alike. Benefits include:

End-to-end private markets infrastructure: Clients will now have access to an all-in-one solution that streamlines investor onboarding, data management, entity administration, and compliance.

Clients will now have access to an all-in-one solution that streamlines investor onboarding, data management, entity administration, and compliance. Enhanced efficiency and transparency: By embedding Flow's digital platform into Apex Group's fund administration and middle-office services, clients will benefit from real-time insights, automation, and improved reporting capabilities.

By embedding Flow's digital platform into Apex Group's fund administration and middle-office services, clients will benefit from real-time insights, automation, and improved reporting capabilities. Scalability for fund managers: The combined offering provides a frictionless operating environment for GPs, LPs, and investment platforms, enabling funds to scale faster while reducing administrative burdens.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad range of services, including fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, capital raising, business and corporate management, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. Flow's clients will now benefit from these services that are tailored to each client need and are delivered both at group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

Peter Hughes, Founder and CEO of Apex Group, says: "I am extremely pleased to expand our relationship with Flow further driving innovation in the private markets. By integrating Flow's technology, Apex Group further enhances its position as a market leader in fund services, empowering clients with an advanced digital-first experience.

"Together, we are uniquely positioned to deliver an unrivalled combination of technology, operational expertise, and global scale, ensuring our clients benefit from best-in-class infrastructure for private market investments."

Brendan Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO of Flow, said: "Since its inception, Flow has been dedicated to transforming private markets with technology-driven solutions. Joining Apex Group allows us to accelerate our vision while providing an even greater level of service and innovation to our clients."

Goodwin served as legal advisors to Flow, Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisors to Apex Group on the transaction.

About Apex Group

Apex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent. Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.

Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.

The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group's passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.



About Flow

Flow is a leading software provider for the private markets. Our investor engagement platform makes investing simple for LPs, reduces overhead for investment teams, and streamlines collaboration with third-party service providers. With fully-integrated secure virtual data rooms, digital investor onboarding, and investor portal solutions, Flow lets you manage the full lifecycle of your fund on a single platform. Flow services over 1,000 funds across 300+ GPs clients and 20,000+ LPs.

