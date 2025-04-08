Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUU) (OTCQX: CPFXF) (FSE:HPU) ("Copper Fox" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Desert Fox Mineral Mountain Co. ("Desert Fox"), are pleased to provide an update on the permitting process to complete a drilling program (see News release dated October 31, 2024) on its 100% owned Mineral Mountain porphyry copper property (2,692.4 ha) located within the Mineral Mountain mining district, Arizona. The Mineral Mountain mining district is located within a northeast trending porphyry copper belt approximately 25 kilometers ("km") southwest from Rio Tinto and BHP's giant Resolution porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit and approximately 20 km northeast of Taseko's Florence porphyry copper deposit.

Background To Environmental Review

In early 2024, Copper Fox submitted a Plan of Operations (PoO) to the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to conduct a drilling program at four locations on its Mineral Mountain porphyry copper project. The PoO was accepted by the BLM, Tucson Field Office. Prior to deciding on if or when the drilling permit would be granted, the BLM requires, pursuant to the National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA), that Copper Fox prepare an Environmental Assessment (EA) followed by a 30-day Solicitation of Public Comment period. SWCA Environmental Consultants (SWCA), an Arizona based firm specializing in environmental, regulatory, and natural and cultural resources management services, was retained by Copper Fox to complete the EA and provide support, if required, during the Solicitation of Public Comment period.

Highlights

The EA pursuant to NEPA has been published by the BLM.

The 30-day Solicitation of Public Comment period commenced on April 7, 2025.

Field work on Arizona State Mining Exploration Permit 08-122622, located numerous occurrences of interpreted Laramide age quartz veinlet and fracture hosted copper mineralization.

Elmer B. Stewart, President, and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, "We are pleased with the progress of the permitting process and looking forward to addressing concerns, if any, raised during the 30-day Solicitation of Public Comment period. While completion of the EA is encouraging, it is too early to speculate on the outcome of the Solicitation of Public Comment processes and if a drilling permit to commence the planned drilling program would be granted by the BLM. A reconnaissance exploration program in the SE portion of the Mineral Mountain project located Laramide age vein and fracture-controlled mineralization of sufficient merit to warrant further investigation and suggests the potential for an additional Laramide age porphyry copper target within this portion of the Mineral Mountain project."

Update On Permitting Process

This EAs and associated Biological Evaluation (BE) were prepared to address the Endangered Species Act of 1973, as amended and specifically addressed the species covered under the Endangered Species Act (ESA), Migratory Bird Treaty Act, Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, as well as addressing an Ecological Overview and collected data on the Vegetation, Wildlife, and Soil types. The project-specific official Information for Planning and Consultation (IPaC) includes species that are currently listed as endangered or threatened under the ESA, as well as non-essential experimental population and candidate species.

Based on the survey, no acuña cactus were observed in the species-specific survey area, and SWCA conclusions of the BE are:

the proposed drilling program "may affect but is not likely to adversely affect" the acuña cactus and its designated criticalhabitat through the removal of 0.180 acres of potential seed bank at drill pads 1-4, including disturbanceof 0.135 acres of PBFs of its critical habitat at drill pads 1-3, the cumulative effects related to future mining proposals in the project area and ongoing development in the species' range may affect individual acuña cactus, other activities, including livestock grazing, off-highway vehicle use, dispersed recreation, and cross-border activities, could impact acuña cactus; and incremental effects on acuña cactus from the proposed drilling program are anticipated to be insignificant because no acuña cactus are present in the planned disturbance area.

Reconnaissance Program

Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits require annual expenditure to maintain the permits in good standing. The minimum expenditure can be made either on work on the ground or cash.

Copper Fox conducted a two-day reconnaissance style mapping, sampling and prospecting program to investigate several east-west trending, large Tertiary age granodiorite dikes located within the permit. The sampling for petrographic studies, whole rock and trace element geochemistry and possibly age dating of the granodioritic rocks was completed. Preliminary observations from the reconnaissance mapping program are described below.

Geology: The geology in the area consists of Precambrian aged Ruin granite, Pinal Schist and diabase intruded by Tertiary age porphyritic granodiorite, medium to coarse grained biotite granodiorite and fine grained and pegmatitic aplite occasionally containing tourmaline.

Mineralization: The styles of veining and copper mineralization are like those found to the north in the area designated Target #1-3, described in several previous news releases. Quartz-copper-hematite veins, copper-hematite veins and hematite fractures have been observed mainly in the porphyritic granodiorite and to a lesser extent in the coarse-grained biotite granodiorite and Precambrian age Ruin granite. The veins range from 1-3mm in width and consist of a combination of malachite, chrysocolla, chalcocite and hematite. The dominant set trends NE from 050 to 080 and dips between 45 to 85 degrees SE. Several quartz-copper-hematite veins have a similar strike direction and dip 60 to 70 degrees NW.

Alteration: Alteration consists of weak to moderate sercitization of the plagioclase, Biotite typically exhibits' rough ("shreddy") brown colored edges. The quartz-copper-hematite veins exhibit a white, 1-3mm wide halo interpreted to be potassic alteration.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P.Geo., President, and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company's non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc. Its wholly owned subsidiaries being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 100% ownerships of the Van Dyke ISCR project, and the Mineral Mountain and Sombrero Butte porphyry copper exploration projects all located in Arizona, the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project and the 100% owned Eaglehead polymetallic porphyry copper project each located in northwestern British Columbia. For more information on Copper Fox's mineral properties and investments visit the Company's website at www.copperfoxmetals.com.

