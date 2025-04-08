Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 8, 2025) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada is pleased to announce it has signed as of April 7th, 2025, our eight franchise agreement for Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") that will see a new Yolks Breakfast in the city of Richmond Hill. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch and lunch.





"As one of the fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry, the breakfast category continues to gain momentum-something we've fully embraced since acquiring Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Following the successful opening of Yolks in Ottawa's Glebe neighborhood, we've seen a surge in interest from both franchisees and landlords across the country. This new agreement marks our first Yolks location in the Greater Toronto Area ("GTA") within the city of Richmond Hill, and our second in Ontario, as we draw on our deep franchising experience to accelerate the brand's expansion. With strong population growth and a demographic that aligns perfectly with Yolks, Richmond Hill presents a prime market for extending the brand's reach, and real estate site selection is already underway."





"The breakfast sector stands as one of the most dynamic and rapidly expanding verticals within the restaurant industry and Happy Belly is well suited to capitalize on the opportunity. Today's announcement marks another executed step forward in our expansion strategy for Yolks as we continue to incorporate our breakfast brand into our accelerated franchising framework, leveraging our asset-light strategy, and capitalizing on the considerable interest and inquiries from potential franchisees."



"With the ongoing rollout of our franchising initiative, we are excited to replicate our past success by elevating Yolks Breakfast into a leading national brand. Leveraging our experience-having grown brands like Extreme Pita, Mucho Burrito, Burger's Priest, and Fresh to over 400 franchised and corporate locations-our proven asset-light model remains a key component of our disciplined organic growth strategy."

"We look forward to continuing to execute on our franchising model as we accelerate our growth organically and inorganically through accretive M&A. Happy Belly has 521 contractually committed retail franchise locations across our emerging brands-whether in development, under construction, or already operating. We are working to expand this pipeline throughout 2025 and 2026, continually selecting the right franchise partners and securing optimal real estate to achieve our brands' development goals."





"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector. Yolks Breakfast was an accretive acquisition by Happy Belly Food Group, and it is anticipated that our franchising program will continue to deliver new franchised locations that will drive both top line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly."



We are just getting started.



About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a dynamic multi-branded restaurant company focused on acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada. With a robust portfolio of brands Happy Belly is dedicated to delivering quality, efficiency, and exceptional customer experiences nationwide.





Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Sean Black

Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/247754

SOURCE: Happy Belly Food Group Inc.