China International Supply Chain Expo: The 3rd CISCE 100-Day Countdown: Uniting Global Industry Chains for a Shared Future

BEIJING, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 7, 2025, the 3rd China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) initiated its 100-day countdown, heralding a global gathering under the theme Connecting the World for a Shared Future. Amid unprecedented supply chain volatility and shifting trade dynamics, the Expo will take place in Beijing from July 16th to 20th, doubling down on its mission to drive international cooperation and build crisis-resilient supply chains.

Centering on industry chain integration as its cornerstone, the Expo spotlights value generated through supply chain interconnectivity while integrating stakeholder-driven innovations. The event amplifies international collaboration by showcasing China's expertise in overseas market adaptation, supply chain scalability, and transformative cross-border business models. Attendees will explore cutting-edge, end-to-end supply chain solutions honed by Chinese enterprises, reflecting years of strategic growth.

A highlight includes the inaugural Innovation Chain Zone, part of the Advanced Manufacturing Chain pavilion, which aims to accelerate the commercialization of patented technologies and breakthrough inventions. This dedicated space underscores the Expo's mission to bridge conceptual advancements with real-world industrial applications, reinforcing its role as a catalyst for global supply chain evolution.

"Through supply chains, we're connecting the world's businesses, products, and services, building bridges for industrial integration, innovation, and market access," said Ren Hongbin, Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). "The platform has become an open driver of mutual growth and win-win cooperation between China and the world."

The Expo is expanding networking opportunities through pre-event, on-site, and post-event engagements while strengthening its exhibitor alliance to foster deeper business connections.

In a significant development, the event moves to summer for the first time, ensuring optimal comfort for global attendees. Early registrations indicate strong cross-sector participation, with industry leaders from automotive, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, and finance-both returning exhibitors and new entrants-gearing up to converge in July and shape the future of global supply chains.

CISCE, held in China and recognized as the world's first national-level event focused on supply chains, has rapidly emerged as a critical hub for global industrial collaboration and innovation, and a premier gateway for international firms accessing the Chinese market.

At the last CISCE, the event's second edition, exhibitors signed over 210 cooperation agreements and letters of intent, totaling well over 152 billion yuan (approx. USD 20.8 billion). The Expo also serves as a global hub for tech innovation and environmentally responsible collaboration.

