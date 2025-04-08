easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 08-Apr-2025 / 11:25 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc ("the Company") Director/PDMR shareholding 8 April 2025 The Company announces that, on 4 April 2025, awards of up to GBP1,500 worth of ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company were made, as part of a pre-determined and committed programme of awards, to eligible employees under the "Performance (Free) Shares" element of the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The Company was notified on 7 April 2025 by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited as the trustee of the SIP that the following persons discharging managerial responsibilities were awarded the number of shares set out against each of their names in the notification forms below: Name Number of shares awarded Kenton Jarvis 347 Robert Birge 347 Sophie Dekkers 347 Thomas Haagensen 347 Rebecca Mills 347 David Morgan 347 Garry Wilson 347

Institutional investors and analysts:

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313 Harry Cameron Teneo +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318 347

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Robert Birge 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318 347

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Sophie Dekkers 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318 347

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Thomas Haagensen 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Markets Director b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318 347

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rebecca Mills 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p a) financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318 347

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the a) financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) shares GBP4.318 347

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the a) financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved b) Nature of the all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become transaction available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued service. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318 347

