Dienstag, 08.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Gold trotzt dem Börsencrash - dieser Explorer überzeugt!
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
08.04.25
15:44 Uhr
5,214 Euro
+0,148
+2,92 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1645,19216:09
5,1585,18616:08
Dow Jones News
08.04.2025 12:57 Uhr
193 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
08-Apr-2025 / 11:25 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc ("the Company") 
Director/PDMR shareholding 
8 April 2025 
The Company announces that, on 4 April 2025, awards of up to GBP1,500 worth of ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in 
the Company were made, as part of a pre-determined and committed programme of awards, to eligible employees under the 
"Performance (Free) Shares" element of the Company's HMRC approved all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). 
The Company was notified on 7 April 2025 by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited as the trustee of the SIP that the 
following persons discharging managerial responsibilities were awarded the number of shares set out against each of 
their names in the notification forms below: 
Name       Number of shares awarded 
Kenton Jarvis  347 
Robert Birge   347 
Sophie Dekkers  347 
Thomas Haagensen 347 
Rebecca Mills  347 
David Morgan   347 
Garry Wilson   347

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Executive Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Robert Birge 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Sophie Dekkers 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Commercial Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Thomas Haagensen 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Group Markets Director 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the grant date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Rebecca Mills 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Group General Counsel 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the    Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
a)      financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           David Morgan 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name           Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status     CEO easyJet holidays 
b)      Initial notification/  Initial notification 
       Amendment 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name           easyJet plc 
b)      LEI           2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the 
a)      financial instrument,  Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code   ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
                    Award of Performance (Free) Shares under the Company's HMRC approved 
b)      Nature of the      all-employee Share Incentive Plan ("SIP"). The shares will ordinarily become 
       transaction       available from the third anniversary of the award date subject to continued 
                    service. 
                                 Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)  Performance (Free) Shares GBP4.318  347

Aggregated

information

d)

-- Aggregatedvolume Aggregated volume: 347

-- Price GBP4.318

e) Date of the 2025-04-04

transaction

f) Place of the Outside a trading venue

transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  381520 
EQS News ID:  2113310 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2113310&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 08, 2025 06:25 ET (10:25 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
