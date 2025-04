Announcing the 2025 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Hamilton region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners.

HAMILTON AWARD RECIPIENTS

ACF Surfaces Inc

COUNTERTOPS

www.acfsurfaces.com Alcor Elevator

ELEVATORS, LIFTS & RAMPS - INSTALLATION & SERVICE

www.alcorelevator.com AMF Tiles & Contracting

TILE CONTRACTOR

www.amfcontractinginc.com Anderson College of Health, Business and Technology

SCHOOL - CAREER AND BUSINESS

www.andersoncollege.com Baskets 'N' Bundles

GIFT BASKETS

www.basketsnbundles.ca BBM Business Systems

OFFICE EQUIPMENT

www.bbmbusiness.com Campbell Glass & Mirror

GLASS & MIRROR SALES AND SERVICE

www.campbellglass.ca Code Electric

HOME AUTOMATION

www.code-electric.ca Commissionaires Hamilton

SECURITY GUARD SERVICES

www.commissionaires.ca Cruzz Construction

CONSTRUCTION - GENERAL CONTRACTOR

www.cruzzconstruction.com Fred Astaire Franchise Dance Studio

BALLROOM DANCING

www.fredastaire.ca Gemstone Window Cleaning

WINDOW CLEANING

www.gemstonewindowcleaning.com Grant Painting Group

PAINTING CONTRACTOR

www.grantpaintinggroup.com Haldimand Motors

AUTOMOBILE DEALER - PRE-OWNED

www.HaldimandMotors.com Home Suite Home Inspections

HOME & BUILDING INSPECTIONS

www.homesweethomeinspections.ca Ideal Siding - Hamilton

SIDING

www.idealsiding.com JM Plumbing Care

PLUMBING FIXTURES

www.jmplumbingcare.com Kenedy Stairs

STAIRS & RAILINGS

www.kenedystairs.com K.K. Chartered Professional Accountants

ACCOUNTANTS - SMALL BUSINESS

www.kkcpa.ca Laila's Hair & Beauty Inc.

HAIR SALON

www.lailahairdesign.com Linde Truck & Trailer

TRUCK SERVICE & REPAIR

www.lindetrucktrailer.ca Lint Check

HOME HAZARD PREVENTION

www.lintcheck.com Losani Homes

HOME BUILDER

www.losanihomes.com Metro Contract Management

ENVIRONMENTAL CONSULTANT/ASBESTOS AND MOLD REMOVAL

www.metrocontracting.ca Modern Vision Photography

PHOTOGRAPHERS

www.modernvisionphotography.com MP Cleaning Services

CLEANING SERVICES

www.mpclean.ca MNP Ltd.

LICENSED INSOLVENCY TRUSTEE

www.mnpdebt.ca/HNR Northern Prime Compressed Air

Air compressors / Sales, Service & Repairs

www.northernprimecompressedair.com Ontario Concrete Raising

CONCRETE RAISING AND REPAIR

www.ontarioconcreteraising.com Panorama Windows and Doors

WINDOWS & DOORS

www.panoramawindows.ca Paramount Landscaping

LANDSCAPE CONTRACTOR

www.paramountlandscaping.ca Prostar Concrete

DECORATIVE CONCRETE

www.prostarconcrete.ca RE/MAX Escarpment & Niagara Realty

REAL ESTATE - RESIDENTIAL

www.remaxescarpment.com Sarah Nicole Branding and Marketing

DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

www.sarahnicolevm.com Serenity Hearing

HEARING SERVICES

www.serenityhearing.ca Shakespeare Restaurant

STEAKHOUSE RESTAURANT

www.shakespeares.ca Shaun Dunn Denture Clinic

DENTURIST

www.hamiltondenturist.ca Sheraton Hamilton Hotel

HOTELS

www.sheratonhamilton.com Soundbox

AUDIO VISUAL SERVICES

www.soundboxpro.com SpeedPro

COMMERCIAL WRAPS AND SIGNAGE

www.speedprocanada.com/hamilton/ Steel City Discount Spas

HOT TUBS & SPAS

www.steelcitydiscountspas.com Terence Webster Design Associates

OFFICE FURNITURE www.twebsterdesign.ca The Epic Builders

CUSTOM HOME BUILDER

www.theepicbuilders.ca Titan Mortgage Group

MORTGAGES

www.titanmortgages.ca Two Small Men With Big Hearts

MOVING COMPANIES

www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers Wrap it Up Graphix!

VINYL WRAPS & CUSTOMIZATION

www.wrapitupgx.com Winegard Ford

AUTOMOTIVE DEALER

www.winegardford.com Xelf Fitness

HEALTH & FITNESS CENTER & PERSONAL TRAINING

www.xelf.ca

Learn more about 2025 Hamilton Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

