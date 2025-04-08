Announcing the 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners

Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS

A C Vinyl Windows Ltd

Windows Sales & Installation

www.acvinyl.com Campbell Glass & Mirror

Glass & Mirror Sales and Service

www.campbellglass.ca CMH Auto Superstore

Automobile Dealership

www.cmhniagara.com Ed Learn Ford Lincoln

Automobile Dealer

www.edlearnford.com Captivate Photo+Cinema

Video Production Company

www.captivatephotocinema.ca CMH Auto Superstore

Automobile Dealership

www.cmhniagara.com Commissionaires Hamilton

Security Guard Services

www.commissionaires.ca Employment Professionals Canada

Employment & Human Resources Agency

www.employmentprofessionalscanada.com Ed Learn Ford Lincoln

Automobile Dealer

www.edlearnford.com Home Away from Home Developments Inc.

Property Management

www.thehah.ca Home Suite Home Inspections

Home & Building Inspections

www.homesweethomeinspections.ca K.K. Chartered Professional Accountants

Accountants - Small Business

www.kkcpa.ca Losani Homes

Home Builder

www.losanihomes.com MNP Ltd.

Licensed Insolvency Trustee

www.mnpdebt.ca/HNR Modern Vision Photography

Photographers

www.modernvisionphotography.com Niagara Falls Blinds

Window Treatments Coverings

www.niagarafallsblinds.ca Niagara Landscaping Lawn Care and Cleaning (NLLC)

Lawn Maintenance

www.thenllc.ca Ontario Concrete Raising

Concrete Raising and Repair

www.ontarioconcreteraising.com Panorama Windows and Doors

Windows & Doors

www.panoramawindows.ca Paramount Landscaping

Landscape Contractor

www.paramountlandscaping.ca Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.

Waterproofing/Foundation Repair/Drainage and Sewer Repairs

www.prosealwaterproof.ca RE/MAX Escarpment & Niagara Realty

Real Estate - Residential

www.remaxescarpment.com Serenity Hearing

Hearing Services

www.serenityhearing.ca Soundbox

Audio Visual Services

www.soundboxpro.com SpeedPro

Commercial Wraps and Signage

www.speedprocanada.com/hamilton/ Steel City Discount Spas

Hot Tubs & Spas

www.steelcitydiscountspas.com Structured Restoration

Fire & Water Damage Restoration

www.structuredrestoration.com Titan Mortgage Group

Mortgages

www.titanmortgages.ca Two Small Men With Big Hearts

Moving Companies

www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers

Learn more about 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402

Toronto, Ontario

M4G 3C2

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire