Announcing the 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners

NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.
NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS
A C Vinyl Windows Ltd
Campbell Glass & Mirror
CMH Auto Superstore
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln
Captivate Photo+Cinema
CMH Auto Superstore
Commissionaires Hamilton
Employment Professionals Canada
Ed Learn Ford Lincoln
Home Away from Home Developments Inc.
Home Suite Home Inspections
K.K. Chartered Professional Accountants
Losani Homes
MNP Ltd.
Modern Vision Photography
Niagara Falls Blinds
Niagara Landscaping Lawn Care and Cleaning (NLLC)
Ontario Concrete Raising
Panorama Windows and Doors
Paramount Landscaping
Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.
RE/MAX Escarpment & Niagara Realty
Serenity Hearing
Soundbox
SpeedPro
Steel City Discount Spas
Structured Restoration
Titan Mortgage Group
Two Small Men With Big Hearts
Learn more about 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
---------
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario
M4G 3C2
Contact Information
Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com
SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire