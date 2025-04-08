Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
08.04.2025 13:02 Uhr
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Announcing the 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners

Finanznachrichten News

NIAGARA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 8, 2025 / Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2025 award recipients in the Niagara region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners.

NIAGARA AWARD RECIPIENTS

A C Vinyl Windows Ltd
Windows Sales & Installation
www.acvinyl.com

Campbell Glass & Mirror
Glass & Mirror Sales and Service
www.campbellglass.ca

CMH Auto Superstore
Automobile Dealership
www.cmhniagara.com

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln
Automobile Dealer
www.edlearnford.com

Captivate Photo+Cinema
Video Production Company
www.captivatephotocinema.ca

CMH Auto Superstore
Automobile Dealership
www.cmhniagara.com

Commissionaires Hamilton
Security Guard Services
www.commissionaires.ca

Employment Professionals Canada
Employment & Human Resources Agency
www.employmentprofessionalscanada.com

Ed Learn Ford Lincoln
Automobile Dealer
www.edlearnford.com

Home Away from Home Developments Inc.
Property Management
www.thehah.ca

Home Suite Home Inspections
Home & Building Inspections
www.homesweethomeinspections.ca

K.K. Chartered Professional Accountants
Accountants - Small Business
www.kkcpa.ca

Losani Homes
Home Builder
www.losanihomes.com

MNP Ltd.
Licensed Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/HNR

Modern Vision Photography
Photographers
www.modernvisionphotography.com

Niagara Falls Blinds
Window Treatments Coverings
www.niagarafallsblinds.ca

Niagara Landscaping Lawn Care and Cleaning (NLLC)
Lawn Maintenance
www.thenllc.ca

Ontario Concrete Raising
Concrete Raising and Repair
www.ontarioconcreteraising.com

Panorama Windows and Doors
Windows & Doors
www.panoramawindows.ca

Paramount Landscaping
Landscape Contractor
www.paramountlandscaping.ca

Proseal Waterproofing & Contracting Inc.
Waterproofing/Foundation Repair/Drainage and Sewer Repairs
www.prosealwaterproof.ca

RE/MAX Escarpment & Niagara Realty
Real Estate - Residential
www.remaxescarpment.com

Serenity Hearing
Hearing Services
www.serenityhearing.ca

Soundbox
Audio Visual Services
www.soundboxpro.com

SpeedPro
Commercial Wraps and Signage
www.speedprocanada.com/hamilton/

Steel City Discount Spas
Hot Tubs & Spas
www.steelcitydiscountspas.com

Structured Restoration
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.structuredrestoration.com

Titan Mortgage Group
Mortgages
www.titanmortgages.ca

Two Small Men With Big Hearts
Moving Companies
www.twosmallmen.com/ontario-movers/hamilton-movers

Learn more about 2025 Niagara Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.

---------

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

1670 Bayview Avenue - Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario
M4G 3C2

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh
Communications Manager
ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award



